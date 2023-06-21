NewsTribune sports briefs for Tuesday, June 20, 2023

La Salle-Peru senior outfielder Taylor Martyn was voted Class 3A first-team all state by the Illinois Coaches Association.
Martyn hit .474 with five home runs, two triples, 10 doubles, 42 runs, 36 RBIs and 38 stolen bases to help L-P to a 29-6 overall record and a 12-2 mark in the Interstate 8 Conference.
Three other Cavaliers earned all-state honors as junior catcher Addie Duttlinger was named to the second team, while senior pitcher Chloe Mitchelle and junior shortstop Ava Lambert were selected to the third team.
L-P baseball hands out awards: The La Salle-Peru baseball team recently announced its end of season awards.
Senior Mason Lynch claimed the Joe Cherri Hitting Award with a .333 batting average, junior Brendan Boudreau earned the Pitching Award with a 6-2 record and a 1.40 ERA, junior catcher Seth Adams was the recipient of the Defensive Award and junior infielder Jack Jereb was named Most Improved.
Capatain Awards went to Lynch, senior Billy Mini and junior Nolan Van Duzer.
Lynch also was recognized for earning All-Interstate 8 Conference honors, while Mini and Boudreau were recognized for being honorable mention all-conference.
First hole-in-one of season recorded at Spring Creek: Rylee Peterson, of Oglesby, shot the first hole-in-one of the season at Spring Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, June 14.
He aced the 112-yard, No. 7 hole using a 6 iron. His aunt, Cynthia Arndt, of Toluca, witnessed the shot.
Correction: La Salle-Peru’s Brooklyn Ficek had four points, five rebounds and four assists to help the Class 3A/4A South team to a 79-73 victory in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game at Pontiac High School.
It was incorrectly reported in Tuesday’s NewsTribune that Ficek played for the North team.
Shaw Media regrets the error.