2023 NewsTribune Girls Track and Field Honor Roll

A look at the top area performers in girls track and field this season:
Lily Bosnich, fr., St. Bede: Bosnich made her mark in her first high school season by winning three Class 1A state medals. She placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles in 47.65 seconds and helped both Bruins’ sprint relays to medals. Bosnich was the Erie Sectional champion in the 300 hurdles.
Daniella Bumber, fr., Henry-Midland: Bumber had a standout freshman season, qualifying for the Class 1A state meet in four events. At state, she placed second in the 400 meters in 57.63 seconds, fourth in the 200 in 25.35 seconds and sixth in the 400 in 12.67 seconds.
Camryn Driscoll, fr., Princeton: Driscoll ran a personal best and state-qualifying time of 59.52 seconds in the 400 at the Class 2A Galesburg Sectional. At state, she finished 16th.
Morgan Foes, jr., Princeton: Foes qualified for the Class 2A state meet in the discus and shot put by placing second in both events at the Galesburg Sectional. She claimed a fifth-place state medal in the discus and finished 17th at state in the shot put.
Taylor Frawley, fr., Henry-Midland: Frawley leapt a state-qualifying 5 meters in the long jump at the Class 1A Farmington Sectional. She also helped the H-M 4x100 relay to a state berth. She finished 13th in the long jump at state.
Macy Gochanour, fr., Fieldcrest: Gochanour was the Class 1A Farmington Sectional champion in the 300 hurdles in a personal best 48.71 seconds. She placed 24th at state.
Jillian Hulsing, sr., Bureau Valley: Hulsing won the high jump at the Class 1A Erie Sectional by clearing 1.47 meters. She improved her performance to 1.55 meters at state to claim a fourth-place medal.
Elly Jones, jr., Amboy co-op: Jones qualified for the Class 1A state meet in the 100 hurdles and the triple jump. She was the Erie Sectional champion in the 100 hurdles. At state, she placed 10th in the 100 hurdles – one spot shy of a medal – and 19th in the triple jump.
Laney Lester, sr., Henry-Midland: The 2023 NewsTribune Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year went undefeated in the discus this season, winning the Class 1A state championship. She also was the state runner-up in the shot put.
Anna Lopez, sr., St. Bede: Lopez put an exclamation point on a stellar career by qualifying for state in four events (100, triple jump, 4x100, 4x200) and earning three state medals. Lopez was the runner-up in the Class 1A triple jump helped both St. Bede relays medal.
Elli Sines, so. La Salle-Peru: Sines placed second in the 100 hurdles at the Class 2A Kankakee Sectional to earn her first trip to the state meet. She placed 14th at state.
Macy Zeglis, Sr., St. Bede: Zeglis finished her career at the Class 1A state meet, placing 22nd in the 100 hurdles. She earned her trip to state by placing second at the Erie Sectional.
Henry-Midland 4x100 relay: Alison Mitchell, Taylor Frawley, Mikayla Frawley and Daniella Bumber placed second at the Class 1A Farmington Sectional to qualify for state.
St. Bede 4x100 and 4x200 relays: Sierah Shaver, Anna Lopez, Emerald De La Torre and Lily Bosnich won both relays at the Class 1A Erie Sectional. At state, the Bruins placed sixth in the 4x100 relay and seventh in the 4x200 relay.