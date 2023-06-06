NewsTribune sports briefs for June 6, 2023: Four St. Bede players earn all state

State champion St. Bede landed four players on the Illinois Coaches Association Class 1A All-State Team.

Junior pitchers Ella Hermes and Reagan Stoudt were voted first-team all state, while senior infielder Maddy Torrence and senior outfielder Addie Bontz were named to the second team.

Henry-Senachwine sophomore catcher Kaitlyn Anderson was selected to the second team.

Tri-County releases all-conference baseball team: Henry-Senachwine senior Colton Williams was one of six players unanimously selected to the All-Tri-County Conference baseball team.

Other unanimous picks were Marquette’s Logan Nelson, Taylor Waldron and Krew Bond, who transferred from Mendota, and Seneca’s Casey Clennon and Paxton Giertz.

Putnam County’s Jackson McDonald and Henry’s Lance Kiesewetter also were a first-team selections.

Nelson was named the TCC Player of the Year and Waldron was voted the TCC Pitcher of the Year.

Putnam County’s Nicholas Currie, Troy Petty, Austin Mattingly and Andrew Pyszka were named to the second team, while the Panthers’ Blake Billups and Henry’s Preston Rowe were honorable mention selections.

Earlville’s Guelde earns All-LTC honors: Earlville junior Brooklynn Guelde was unanimously selected to the 14-player All-Little Ten Conference team.

Guelde, who is a pitcher, infielder and outfielder for the Red Raiders, hit .344 with 11 RBIs and 11 runs. She struck out 117 batters in 66 2/3 innings. Guelde is a repeat all-conference selection.