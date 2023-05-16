May 15, 2023
NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, May 15, 2023

Bureau Valley softball wins regional opener

By Kevin Chlum
Bureau Valley logo

Lesleigh Maynard was 3 for 4 with a home run, a triple, four runs and three RBIs Monday as the No. 6-seeded Bureau Valley softball team beat No. 11 Hall 18-3 in four innings in a Class 2A Princeton Regional quarterfinal in Manlius.

Carly Reglin allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and a walk for Bureau Valley (14-13), which advances to play No. 4 Kewanee on Wednesday.

Charlie Pellegrini hit a home run and had two RBIs for the Red Devils (1-23).

Henry-Senachwine 8, Amboy 7: The No. 6-seeded Mallards scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat the No. 8 Clippers in a Class 1A Newman Regional quarterfinal in Henry.

Kaitlyn Anderson was 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, a run and five RBIs. She had the game-winning hit.

Rachel Eckert was 2 for 3 with a triple and a run, while Lauren Harbison allowed seven runs on 11 hits with 13 strikeouts and three walks for Henry, which advances to play No. 2 Morrison on Wednesday.

Fieldcrest 4, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1: Keara Barisch was 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI to help the No. 11-seeded Knights to an upset of the No. 7 Chiefs in a Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional quarterfinal in Mackinaw.

Barisch also pitched a complete game, giving up one earned run on seven hits while striking out 10 and walking two.

Fieldcrest advances to play No. 4 Knoxville on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Putnam County 4, St. Bede 3: Nicholas Currie hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Panthers to a nonconference victory in their regular season finale in Granville.

Blake Billups doubled and drove in three runs for PC (18-13), while Troy Petty was the winning pitcher.

Luke Tunnell and Callan Hueneburg each drove in a run for the Bruins (20-6).

Rock Island 9, La Salle-Peru 8: The Cavaliers suffered a walk-off loss in a nonconference game in Rock Island.

Billy Mini had a home run, a double, three RBIs and a run for L-P, while Gage Starkey was 2 for 2 with two runs.

Oregon 4, Mendota 3 (8 inn.): The No. 8-seeded Trojans gave up a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning in a loss to the No. 7 Hawks in a Class 2A Oregon Regional quarterfinal in Oregon.

Izaiah Nanez doubled and scored a run for Mendota (5-14), while also throwing a complete game, giving up four runs (two earned) on eight hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 3, Fieldcrest 1: Layten Gerdes went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI as the No. 10-seeded Knights lost to the No. 6 Chiefs in a Class 2A Eureka Regional quarterfinal in Mackinaw.

Gerdes also pitched three scoreless innings of relief for Fieldcrest (7-15).

Hinckley-Big Rock 10, Earlville 0: The No. 12-seeded Red Raiders saw their season come to an end with a loss to the No. 6 Royals in a Class 1A Putnam County Regional quarterfinal in Big Rock.

The Royals advance to play No. 4 Putnam County on Thursday.

Yorkville Christian 1, Newark 0 (8 inn.): The No. 6-seeded Mustangs scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning to earn a walk-off win in a Class 1A Marquette Regional quarterfinal in Yorkville.

Yorkville Christian advances to play No. 3 St. Bede on Thursday.