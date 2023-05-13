NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, May 12, 2023

For 68 minutes, the Mendota and Alleman girls soccer teams were locked in a scoreless battle.
However, in the final 12 minutes, the No. 2-seeded Pioneers scored twice to defeat the No. 3 Trojans 2-0 in the Class 1A Mendota Regional championship.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the way our team played,” Mendota coach Nick Myers said. “We came in as huge underdogs and our girls not only held them off but had chances to take the lead. These girls truly did leave everything on the field. For a young team that at the beginning of the year most hadn’t ever played soccer, I thought we stood toe-to-toe with a 1A powerhouse.”
Myers said communication was key to Mendota’s defensive effort.
“We knew coming in we had to be focused and organized for 80 minutes to have a chance,” Myers said. “Our girls did just that. Communication was done correctly. Naitzy (Garcia) in goal had great save after great save. Our defenders played with no fear. Our center midfielders did excellent marking up their key players.”
The Trojans finish 9-10-1 a year after winning just one game.
“Our three seniors are a huge reason for this turnaround,” Myers said. “They had a couple rough years but always stayed committed. They got other girls to work hard and play soccer in the offseason. From a leadership standpoint, I could not ask for better from Naitzy, Emily (Stewart) and Flor (Delao). It won’t be the same without those three.”
While Mendota loses three key players, the Trojans will return plenty of talent, including Crystal Garcia, who scored 26 goals this season as a sophomore.
“Our future is very bright,” Myers said. “We have a very young team who just kept getting better as the season went on. Lot of them are wanting to play travel soccer and also be in the weight room this summer.”
BASEBALL
St. Bede 12, Orion 9: In a battle of Three Rivers Conference division champions, the Bruins scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally for the win in Orion.
Luke Tunnell went 3 for 4 with a double, five RBIs and two runs for St. Bede (20-6), while Brendan Pillion and Nathan Husser scored three runs each.
Pillion earned the win in relief with 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out three batters.
Putnam County 13, Plano 2 (5 inn.): Josh Jessen was 2 for 2 with a double, four RBIs and a run to help the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Granville.
Austin Mattingly went 1 for 1 with three walks, three RBIs and two runs for PC (17-13), while also pitching four scoreless innings to earn the win.
Princeton 9, Rockridge 2: Noah LaPorte went 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs to lead the Tigers to a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Edgington.
Tyler Forristall went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and also was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks in six innings.
SOFTBALL
Henry-Senachwine 6, Eureka 2: Lauren Harbison and Brooklyn Thompson each went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI to help the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Henry.
Harbison earned the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits with six strikeouts and two walks in a complete game.
Fulton 3, Bureau Valley 1: Madison Smith was 1 for 3 and drove in the Storm’s lone run in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Manlius.
She also threw a complete game, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits with 14 strikeouts and one walk.