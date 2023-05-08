Girls soccer: Mendota, Princeton to battle in regional semifinal

Mendota girls soccer coach Nick Myers said his team is exactly where it wants to be as the postseason begins this week.
“We have been playing really well heading into regionals,” Myers said. “We have finally found a formation/lineup and rotation that seems to be working pretty well. We’ve been having success and competing in every game, which has grown the girls’ confidence as we head into postseason.
“At the moment, we are injury free and hitting our stride heading into postseason, which was one of our goals this season, to be playing our best soccer heading into regionals.”
The Trojans (8-9-1) are a No. 3 seed and are playing host to a Class 1A regional.
Mendota will face No. 8 Princeton (3-16) in the second semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The first semifinal between No. 2 Alleman (9-3-1) and No. 9 DePue-Hall (3-7) kicks off at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
“We have finally found a formation/lineup and rotation that seems to be working pretty well. We’ve been having success and competing in every game, which has grown the girls’ confidence as we head into postseason.”— Nick Myers, Mendota girls soccer coach
Princeton won a regional last year and a sectional in 2021, while Alleman claimed a sectional championship last season.
“I think we have a super strong regional,” Myers said. “Two of the four teams (Princeton and Alleman) have been to a supersectional or sectionals the last two years, so it will be a very strong regional to be a part of. We look forward to the challenge and opportunity to gain great experience playing teams like that.”
The Trojans are facing Princeton for the second time this season. Princeton beat the Tigresses 3-0 in the first game.
Princeton lost all-time leading scorer Mariah Hobson to injury along with forward Nora Schneider and defender Emma Kruse-Carter.
“We are using the mindset of seeds do not matter in the postseason, and everyone starts 0-0,” Myers said. “While Princeton might be an eighth seed due to injuries throughout the season, they cannot be overlooked. There is still plenty of experience on that squad, girls who have had sectional experience. They are very well-coached and will be very organized and a very tough first-round opponent.
“We will have only seven girls who have any postseason experience at all, and that being only one-game experience.”
Princeton coach David Gray said this season has “been a struggle” for the Tigresses due to the injuries.
“Injuries have hit us hard and have been difficult to overcome,” Gray said. “We have struggled, but continue to learn and to improve.
“Our first (regional) match against Mendota will be a challenge. They were able to beat us earlier in the season, and we really did not put many chances on goal. If we want to have a different outcome, then we have to find ways to generate opportunities on their goal.”
The Trojans will rely on Crystal Garcia, who has scored 24 of the team’s 28 goals and has two assists. Elaina Reddin has contributed two goals and five assists for Mendota.
Mendota goalkeeper Naitzy Garcia has allowed 28 goals in 18 games and has made 136 saves.
“First and foremost, I want the girls to have fun and enjoy the postseason experience,” Myers said. “We would like to play our very best game of our season on Tuesday in the semifinals versus Princeton, and hopefully if we do that, it gives us a chance to compete against them and see what happens.”
The semifinal winners will meet in the title game at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
The Class 2A postseason begins next week.
La Salle-Peru is a No. 6 seed and will face No. 3 Washington in the Morton Regional at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
The winner advances to play No. 1 Morton at 5 p.m. Friday, May 19. The Potters received a bye into the final in the three-team regional.