Shaw Local
Basketball: Illinois Basketball Coaches Association honors locals as Coaches of the Year

By J.T. Pedelty
Former Fieldcrest girls basketball head coach Mitch Neally talks to his team during a timeout against Eureka this past season.

Former Fieldcrest girls basketball head coach Mitch Neally talks to his team during a timeout against Eureka this past season. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) this week announced its 2022-23 Coaches of the Year, with multiple area basketball coaches from the college ranks down to junior high honored.

Among the honorees were:

• Princeton High School boys coach Jason Smith

• Serena High School boys coach Dain Twait

• Seneca High School boys coach Russell Witte

• Princeton High School girls coach Darcy Kepner

• Serena High School girls coach Jim Jobst

• Fieldcrest High School girls coach Mitch Neally

• Seneca Grade School boys coach Scott Anderson

• Wallace Grade School girls coach Nick Thrush

The IBCA Coach of the Year Luncheon/Hall of Fame Banquet will be held Saturday, May 6 at CEFCU Arena (formerly Redbird Arena) in Normal.

Among the Hall of Fame inductees with local ties will be Rick Jacobs (Mendota), Kip Cheek (Mendota) and the Tri-County Conference (organization).