Basketball: Illinois Basketball Coaches Association honors locals as Coaches of the Year

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) this week announced its 2022-23 Coaches of the Year, with multiple area basketball coaches from the college ranks down to junior high honored.
Among the honorees were:
• Princeton High School boys coach Jason Smith
• Serena High School boys coach Dain Twait
• Seneca High School boys coach Russell Witte
• Princeton High School girls coach Darcy Kepner
• Serena High School girls coach Jim Jobst
• Fieldcrest High School girls coach Mitch Neally
• Seneca Grade School boys coach Scott Anderson
• Wallace Grade School girls coach Nick Thrush
The IBCA Coach of the Year Luncheon/Hall of Fame Banquet will be held Saturday, May 6 at CEFCU Arena (formerly Redbird Arena) in Normal.
Among the Hall of Fame inductees with local ties will be Rick Jacobs (Mendota), Kip Cheek (Mendota) and the Tri-County Conference (organization).