NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, April 3, 2023

Brady Romagnoli went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI to help the La Salle-Peru baseball team to a 4-3 victory over Kaneland in the Interstate 8 Conference opener Monday in Maple Park.
Mason Lynch doubled and drove in a run for L-P (5-3, 1-0 I-8).
Billy Mini started on the mound, allowing one unearned run on one hit with five strikeouts and five walks in four innings, while Brendan Boudreau gave up two unearned runs on four hits in three innings.
St. Bede 3, Mendota 1: Callan Hueneburg was 2 for 3 with two RBIs as the Bruins won a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Peru.
Alex Ankiewicz threw a complete game for St. Bede (6-3, 2-1 TRAC East), allowing one unearned run on one hit with six strikeouts and no walks.
Justin Randolph tripled and drove in the lone run for the Trojans, while Izaiah Nanez took the loss on the mound.
Newman 13, Bureau Valley 3: The Storm were outhit 11-4 and struck out 11 times in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Manlius.
SOFTBALL
St. Bede 12, Mendota 3: Ava Balestri hit a home run and drove in four runs, and Emma Slingsby homered and had three RBIs as the Bruins cruised to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Peru
Ella Hermes doubled twice and scored four runs for the Bruins while also pitching a complete game to earn the win.
Katie Jenner doubled twice and scored two runs for Mendota.
Princeton 17, Hall 1 (4 inn.): The Tigresses scored eight runs in the third and nine in the fourth to earn their first win of the season in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Peru.
Isa Ibarra went 4 for 4 with a double, five RBIs and two runs for Princeton (1-4, 1-0), while Izzy Gibson was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs.
Reese Reviglio earned the win as she allowed one unearned run on no hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in three innings.
Newman 12, Bureau Valley 5: Carly Reglin went 4 for 4 with two RBIs as the Storm lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Manlius.
Madison Smith also drove in two runs for BV, which allowed seven runs in the top of the seventh.
Serena 11, Fieldcrest 1 (6 inn.): Pru Mangan went 1 for 3 and scored the Knights’ lone run in a nonconference loss in Serena.
Bella Fortner had two of Fieldcrest’s three hits.
BOYS TENNIS
Princeton 5, Newman 0: The Tigresses swept the Comets in Princeton.
In singles, Tyson Phillips won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1, while Chase Sims won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
In doubles, Matthew Sims and Ben Anderson won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1, Niklas Schneider and Michael Ellis won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 and Josh Orwig and Asa Gartin won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
GIRLS SOCCER
Kaneland 8, La Salle-Peru 0: The Cavaliers suffered an Interstate 8 Conference loss in La Salle.
Streator 6, Princeton 2: The Tigresses lost in Princeton.
COED TRACK & FIELD
At Manlius: Bureau Valley swept its own Outdoor Opener.
In the boys meet, the Storm racked up 154 points to beat Fieldcrest (32), Marquette (31) and Henry-Midland (28).
For BV, Justin Moon won the 300-meter hurdles (49.64 seconds), the high jump (1.63 meters) and the triple jump (10.8m), while Elijah House won the 800 (2:05.76) and the 1,600 (5:28.99).
In the girls meet, BV had 96 points to beat Henry-Midland (81), Fieldcrest (34) and Marquette (26).
For BV, Jillian Hulsing won the high jump (1.5m) and helped the 4x800 (12:21.46), the 4x400 (4:56.65) and the 4x200 (2:00.43) relays to victories.
H-M’s Daniella Bumber won the 100 (12.95 seconds), 200 (27.98 seconds) and the 400 (1:02.34) while running on the winning 4x100 relay (54.67), while teammate Laney Lester swept the throws with tosses of 11.48 meters in the shot put and 41.42 meters in the discus.
Fieldcrest swept the hurdles with Macy Gochanour in the 100 hurdles (18.78 seconds) and Angel Serna in the 300 hurdles (1:00.19).
At Shabbona: The Earlville girls tied for fourth and the boys placed seventh in the seven-team meet.
In the girls meet, Earlville’s Marissa Congdon swept the throws with tosses of 8.52 meters in the shot put and 24.13 in the discus.
In the boys meet, Isaac Vazquez in the 800 (2:21.11) and Matt Kuter in the 300 hurdles (52.56) had runner-up finishes for Earlville.
SUNDAY’S RESULT
COLLEGE BASEBALL
At Oglesby: IVCC was swept by Rock Valley in a nonconference doubleheader, losing 8-0 and 1-0.
SATURDAY’S RESULT
CLUB RUGBY
Chicago Lions 71, La Salle-Peru 5: Andy Medina and Ty Terzick led the Cavaliers in tackles in a loss in Chicago.