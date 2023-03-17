2022-23 NewsTribune Girls Basketball All-Area Team

Here’s a look at the top girls basketball players in the NewsTribune area for the 2022-23 season:
FIRST TEAM
Ali Bosnich, jr, F, St. Bede
Bosnich was a force in the paint as she finished second in the area in scoring at 16.6 points per game and fifth in the area in rebounding at 8 per game. Bosnich led the Three Rivers Conference East Division in scoring. She was voted Second-Team All-TRC East Division.
Brooklyn Ficek, sr., G, La Salle-Peru
Ficek wrapped up a stellar career with another strong season. She finished top 10 in the area in points (13 per game), assists (three per game) and steals (2.5 per game). Ficek finished her career second in L-P history in points (1,328) and steals (283) and fourth in assists (301). She was unanimous All-Interstate 8 Conference and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A Special Mention All State. She will continue her career at Wisconsin-Parkside.
Ava Hatton, jr., G, Putnam County
Hatton was once again the Panthers’ go-to scorer, finishing third in the area in points at 15.5 points per game. She surpassed 1,000 career points in the final game of the season. Hatton, who also averaged 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.4 assists, led Putnam County to the Tri-County Conference Tournament title. She was unanimous All-TCC.
Ashlyn May, sr., G, Fieldcrest
May is in exclusive company as a three-time NewsTribune Girls Basketball Player of the Year, joining Hall’s Kailey Klein and Mendota’s Jaci Bice. May led the Knights to a 32-4 record and a repeat sectional title. May led the area in assists at 4.2 per game and was third in steals (3.7 per game) and fifth in points (14.1 per game). May was unanimous All-Heart of Illinois Conference, Associated Press Class 2A Second-Team All State and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A First-Team All State.
Kaitlin White, jr, G, Fieldcrest
White played a key role in Fieldcrest winning 32 games and repeating as sectional champions. She led the team in scoring at 14.5 points per game, which ranked fourth in the area, while also finishing top 10 in the area in assists (2.6 per game) and steals (2.7 per game). White was First-Team All-Heart of Illinois Conference and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A Special Mention All State.
SECOND TEAM
Reanna Brant, jr., F, Mendota
Keighley Davis, fr., G, Princeton
Olivia Gartin, sr., G, Princeton
Carolyn Megow, sr., F, Fieldcrest
Madyson Olson, jr., G, Earlville
HONORABLE MENTION
Kaitlyn Anderson, so., F, Henry-Senachwine; Haley Carver, sr., G, Fieldcrest; McKenna Christiansen, jr., G, Hall; Gracie Ciucci, sr., G, Putnam County; Miyah Fox, jr., G, Princeton; Promise Giacometti, sr., F, Hall; Katie Jenner, sr., G, Mendota; Taylor Martyn, sr., G, La Salle-Peru; Olivia Shetterly, sr., F, La Salle-Peru; Kate Salisbury, jr., G, Bureau Valley; Nevaeh Sansone, Jr., F, Earlville; Kate Stoller, jr., G, Bureau Valley