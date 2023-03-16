2022-23 NewsTribune Bowling Honor Roll

Bowlers from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County and Mendota had strong seasons on the lanes this winter.
Here’s a look at the NewsTribune Bowling Honor Roll:
BOYS
Haiden Ator, so., St. Bede
Ator turned in a 186 average and came on strong in the postseason. He rolled a 1,055 six-game series at the La Salle-Peru Regional to advance to the Plainfield North Sectional, where he finished 39th with a 1,209.
Landon Bauer, jr., Mendota
The NewsTribune Boys Bowler of the Year had an area-best 221 average, recorded three series of 700-plus and seven series of 600-plus. He placed sixth at the Dixon Regional and ninth at the Rockford Guilford Sectional to earn a trip to state. Bauer rolled a 2,430 12-game series at state to place 50th and become the first Mendota bowler to advance to the second day of state.
Chance Hank, sr., La Salle-Peru
Hank led the Cavaliers with a 208 average. He had a 277 high game and a 734 high series. He won the Oregon Invitational and was the La Salle-Peru Regional champion with a 1,324 six-game series. He finished his season with a 33-place showing at the Plainfield North Sectional.
Ethan Picco, sr., La Salle-Peru
Picco turned in a 195 average, which ranked second on the team. He tied for second at the Cavalier Classic and placed 13th at the La Salle-Peru Regional with a 1,196 six-game series to help L-P advance to sectional as a team.
Aaron Siebert, jr., La Salle-Peru
Siebert recorded a 188 average. He placed 10th at the Cavalier Classic and helped L-P advance to the sectional as a team. At the Plainfield North Sectional, Siebert rolled a 1,247 six-game series to place an area-best 30th.
Honorable mention: Peyton Baker, sr., La Salle-Peru; Paxton Bauer, fr., Mendota; Aiden Kent-Tucker, so., Mendota; David Lawrence, so., La Salle-Peru
GIRLS
Aubree Acuncius, jr., St. Bede
Acuncius had the third-best average in the area at 187, which was up seven pins from last season. She had a 644 high series and won the Cavalier Classic and Kewanee invitational. She placed 10th at the Dixon Regional to help St. Bede advance to the Eisenhower Sectional as a team. She finished one place shy of advancing to state.
Sarah Beier, sr., Hall-Putnam County
Beier led the Red Devils with a 182 average. She rolled a 662 high series, won the Geneseo invitational and placed third at the Three Rivers Conference Meet. Beier placed 17th at the Dixon Regional to advance to sectional.
Makenzie Hamilton, sr., La Salle-Peru
Hamilton played a key role in L-P’s return to the state tournament. She had a 186 average, which was third on the team, and had a 280 high game. Hamilton placed fifth at the Dixon Regional with a 1,179 six-game series and finished fourth with a 1,216 at the sectional.
Christine Ricci, sr., La Salle-Peru
Ricci finished with a bang as she placed 13th at state with a 2,486 12-game series, including a 1,293 on the first day. She placed third at the Dixon Regional with a 1,196 and 22nd at the sectional with a 1,107. Ricci was second on the team with a 188 average.
Olivia Weber, jr., La Salle-Peru
The NewsTribune Girls Bowler of the Year led the area with a 190 average. She had a strong postseason, winning the Dixon Regional with a 1,384 six-game series and placing second at the Eisenhower Sectional with a 1,249 to help L-P return to state. Weber placed 24th at state with a 2,401.