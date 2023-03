La Salle-Peru senior Laurel Politsch (seated, center) signed to play softball at St. Ambrose University. She was joined by (seated) Meredith Politsch and Gracie Politsch and standing (left to right) St. Ambrose coach John Kelly, Chris Politsch and Andrea Politsch. At St. Ambrose, Politsch plans to major in forensic psychology. (Photo provided by Chris Pol)