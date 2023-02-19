Wrestling: Connor Lorden second for La Salle-Peru, Augie Christiansen makes Princeton history at IHSA state meet

Princeton’s Augie Christiansen celebrates with Princeton coach Steve Amy after his win in the Class 1A 145-pound third-place match Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in the IHSA individual state wrestling finals in the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois in Champaign. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)