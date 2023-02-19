Wrestling: Connor Lorden second for La Salle-Peru, Augie Christiansen makes Princeton history at IHSA state meet

CHAMPAIGN — For the second week in a row, La Salle-Peru 220-pound wrestler Connor Lorden was denied a championship by Washington’s Justin Hoffer.
On Saturday, Lorden fell 5-2 to Hoffer, taking second in the Class 2A State Championship at the State Farm Center.
“I thought I had a really good year. I wish I could have finished it off with a title,” Lorden said. “But I’ll take second. I’ll take second all day.
Princeton’s Augie Christiansen took third at 145 pounds in Class 1A while also setting the school’s win record. Seneca’s Chris Peura and Ottawa’s Ivan Munoz each took sixth.
Lorden trailed 3-2 to Hoffer, who bested him at the Rochelle sectional last week, in the third period. Hoffer got a takedown to secure the win.
“He’s a defensive wrestler, so I was focused on patience and working my shot,” Lorden said. “The last few I just dove in on him. He got the better of me today.”
Lorden scored a pair of seven-point wins en route to the final at the tournament, which started Thursday. He said he had no regrets after a weekend of wrestling hard.
Lorden finished up the year 38-3.
“I thought I wrestled a couple of very good matches,” Lorden said. “I don’t think the last one I really wrestled my style. He’s a tough kid, it was a tough match.”
Christiansen lost his opener on Thursday, but won five straight matches to claim third place at 145 in Class 1A. He wrapped up his trip with an 8-4 win against Herrin’s Blue Bishop.
“It’s amazing,” Christiansen said. “I didn’t even make it here last year. I come out, lose my first match, then win what, five straight matches to take third. It’s unreal to me.”
That third-place win put Christiansen’s record at 50-6, becoming the first Tiger to win 50 matches in a season.
“It means a lot,” Christiansen said. “There’s been a lot of good wrestlers to come through Princeton High School. To know I’m one of those guys in the record book means a lot.”
Munoz dropped two matches in the Class 2A 106-pound bracket on Saturday. He lost a close 9-7 match to Civic Memorial’s Bradley Ruckman, then dropped the fifth-place match to Morton’s Harrison Dea, 10-4.
“I was just trying to win. I was just trying to get a medal. That was it,” Munoz said. “I came to get a medal, and I got it. It’s amazing. It’s my first time coming here.”
Munoz finished up the year 35-7.
“I mean it went pretty good,” Munoz said. “I had a loss in the second round but I came back to get a medal.”
Peura took sixth at 195 in Class 1A, falling 8-6 to Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley’s Aiden Sancken. He finished the year 46-10 after dropping his last three matches in the tournament.