NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

The La Salle-Peru girls bowling team opened the season with a 3,055-2,013 victory over Ottawa in an Interstate 8 Conference match Monday in Peru.

Christina Ricci led the Cavaliers with a 637 series, while Olivia Weber rolled a 589 series and Makenzie Hamilton added a 521 series.

St. Bede 2,724, Morris 1,845: Aubree Acuncius bowled a 551 series Monday to help the Bruins to a victory in Morris.

Maddy Fabish had a 489 series for St. Bede, while Madelyn Torrance added a 442 series.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bureau Valley 43, Mendota 37: Kate Stoller scored 17 points Monday as the Storm opened Three Rivers Conference East Division play with a victory in Mendota.

Kate Salisbury added 16 points for Bureau Valley (3-2).

Katie Jenner led the Trojans with 12 points, five steals and three assists, while Naitzy Garcia added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Princeton 38, Sandwich 29: Keighley Davis scored 14 points Monday as the Tigresses earned a nonconference victory in Sandwich.

Miyah Fox added 12 points for Princeton, which led 26-8 at halftime.

Fieldcrest 47, Heyworth 22: Ashlyn May scored 14 points Monday as the undefeated Knights won their Heart of Illinois Conference opener in Heyworth.

Haley Carver had 12 points for Fieldcrest (7-0), while Kaitlin White contributed 10 points.

Seneca 36, Putnam County 27: The Panthers fell in a Tri-County Conference game Monday in Granville.

Galva 46, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 12: The Mallards lost in a nonconference game Monday in Galva.

BOYS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 2,916, Yorkville 2,872: Peyton Baker rolled a 618 series to lead the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory Monday in Yorkville.

Ethan Picco bowled a 607 series for L-P, while Aaron Siebert added a 578 series.

Mendota 2,987, Streator 2,553: Aiden Kent Tucker rolled a 548 series Monday to help the Trojans to a victory in Streator.

Alex Holland had a 534 series for the Trojans, while Paxton Bauer added a 523 series.