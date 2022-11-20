NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Nov. 20

The La Salle-Peru boys bowling team qualified for the Gold Division at the Plainfield North Invitational for the first time on Saturday, racking up 5,859 pins on the day to place 10th.
Chance Hank led the Cavaliers as he placed sixth among the 258 bowlers with a 1,323 six-game series.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Earlville 44, IMSA 24: Madyson Olson scored 19 points to go along with eight steals, five rebounds and four assists on Saturday as the Red Raiders wrapped up the IMSA tournament Saturday with a win over host IMSA.
Nevaeh Sansone added a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
IVCC 64, Oakton 57: A.J. Lee scored 12 points Saturday as the Eagles picked up a nonconference victory Saturday in Oglesby.
Jalen Brown had 11 points for IVCC (2-6), while Tavariu Vinson added nine points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Oakton 110, IVCC 65: Elizabeth Browder, Alyx Carls and Natali Haynes scored 12 points each Saturday as the Eagles (1-5) lost a nonconference game in Oglesby.