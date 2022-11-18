NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Karly Reel scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds Thursday to help the Mendota girls basketball team to a 45-34 victory over West Carroll in the Oregon Tip-Off Tournament.
Katie Jenner added 11 points, five steals, three assists and three rebounds for the Trojans (1-1), who led 18-11 at halftime.
Herscher 39, Hall 25: McKenna Christiansen scored 12 points as the Red Devils lost in the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament on Thursday in Flanagan.
Elgin 51, Earlville 47: Madyson Olson scored 21 points to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals Thursday as the Red Raiders came up short at the IMSA tournament.
Nevaeh Sansone had 10 points and eight rebounds for Earlville, while Natalie Hall added 10 points and six boards.
BOYS BOWLING
La Salle-Peru 3,475, Rock Island 3,137: Chance Hank rolled a 734 series to lead the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory Thursday in Rock Island.
Hank bowled games of 255, 240 and 239.
Ethan Picco had a 624 series for L-P, while Peyton Baker added a 606.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Moraine Valley 80, IVCC 75: The Eagles cut a 20-point deficit down to three points and IVCC missed a late 3-pointer that would have tied the game in a nonconference loss Thursday in Oglesby.
Malik Johnson scored 20 points to lead the Eagles (1-6), while A.J. Lee added 11 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Moraine Valley 77, IVCC 64: Natali Haynes and Taylor Staton each scored 12 points Thursday as the Eagles lost in a nonconference game in Oglesby.
Kelsey Berchtold added 10 points for IVCC (1-4).