NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Hall’s Landen Plym

Playing on his home course, Hall sophomore Landen Plym shot a 78 on Sept. 28 to win the Class 1A St. Bede Regional at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.
Plym’s performance helped the Red Devils to a second-place finish as a team, qualifying Hall for the sectional for the first time in nine years.
“We had some tough conditions for the regional, which resulted in higher-than-normal scores, but Landen has worked hard so that his game is tailored for even the harshest conditions,” Hall coach Mason Kimberley said. “He flights the ball nice and low so higher winds don’t affect it, and he’s a solid ball striker, which really helps in cold temps.”
For his performance, Plym was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonalds.
Plym answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
When did you start golfing and how did you get started in the sport?
Plym: I started golfing the summer after fifth grade. My cousin, Grant, and my Mema got me into it.
What do you like about golfing?
Plym: I like being outside in nice weather and always trying to accomplish something every round.
What makes you a good golfer?
Plym: I work hard at it everyday and try not to get down on myself whenever I hit a bad shot.
What is your favorite course you’ve ever played and why?
Plym: TPC Deere Run is my favorite course because the fairways are super pristine and it has awesome scenery.
If you could get advice from any athlete, who would it be and why?
Plym: Tiger Woods because he’s really good at golf and has a lot of wins.
What is your favorite Halloween candy?
Plym: Sour Patch Kids.
Besides golf season, what do you like about the fall?
Plym: I like the cool air fall brings and the color of the trees.
What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?
Plym: The Spider Man movies I really like.
What is your most played song recently?
Plym: “Wasted On You” by Morgan Wallen.
What are your thoughts about your performance last week?
Plym: I’m very happy with my performance last week. I’ve been playing well. There are some things I could fix that would save a few strokes, but overall I’m happy with my performance.