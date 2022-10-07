NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

October 06, 2022
La Salle-Peru/Ottawa girls swimming beats Morris

By Kevin Chlum
La Salle Peru High School Athletics logo

Clara Guglielmetti and Addy Nance each won two individual events and swam on a pair of winning relays Thursday to help the La Salle-Peru/Ottawa girls swimming team to a 59-35 victory over Morris in La Salle.

Guglielmetti won the 50-yard freestyle (26.7 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (59.52), while Nance claimed the 200 freestyle (2:12.44) and the 100 backstroke (1:12.53).

Guglielmetti and Nance teamed with Kailey Goetsch and Evvie Jeppson to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:53.98), Guglielmetti swam with Goetsch, Lily Miller and Lily Mustered to win the 200 medley relay (2:10.39), and Nance teamed with Miller, Jeppson and Evelyn Clayton to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:22.49).

Goetsch also won the 200 individual medley (2:38.39), Mustered claimed the 100 butterfly (1:14.2), and Miller took first in the 500 freestyle (6:26.21).

VOLLEYBALL

La Salle-Peru def. Plano 25-17, 25-18: Brooklyn Ficek had 14 digs, 14 points and three aces Thursday as the Cavaliers picked up an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Plano.

Camryn Piscia had four kills and three blocks for L-P (10-10, 5-5 I8), while Katie Sowers added 11 assists and nine points.

Mendota def. Princeton 21-25, 25-22, 25-17: Katie Jenner had 21 assists, six digs and an ace to help the Spikers to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.

Kirby Bond had 10 kills, two digs and a block for Mendota (6-13-2, 4-6 TRC East), while Lily Leifheit added 13 digs and an ace.

Olivia Gartin put down 13 kills to go with three digs and a block for the Tigresses (9-15, 7-3), while Natasha Faber-Fox had 23 assists, five points and three digs.

Henry-Senachwine def. Midland 25-15, 25-7: Kaitlyn Anderson had 15 assists and a block Thursday to help the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Varna.

Abbie Stanbary put down eight kills for Henry (13-10, 4-2 TCC), while Mikayla Frawley added nine digs.

Bureau Valley def. Kewanee 25-18, 25-19: Kate Salisbury had 19 assists, six kills, four digs and four points as the Storm earned a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory Thursday in Kewanee.

Ella Thacker had seven kills and four digs for BV (10-18, 5-4 TRC East), while Keely Lawson added six digs, four blocks and four points.

Marquette def. Putnam County 25-19, 25-21: Tori Balma had 14 assists, three kills and an ace Thursday as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference match in Granville.

Maggie Richetta added nine kills for PC (12-9-3, 3-3 TCC).

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 4: Rochelle 1: Johnathan Cortez, Johan Cortez, Jasiel Watson and Rafael Romero each scored a goal as the Trojans won Thursday in Mendota.

La Salle-Peru 2, Sterling 2: The Cavaliers played the Golden Warriors to a draw in a nonconference game Thursday in Sterling.

At Hinckley: Earlville lost 5-1 to Serena in the third-place game of the Little Ten Conference Tournament on Thursday at Hinckley-Big Rock.

DePue-Hall lost 3-2 to H-BR in the consolation final.

GIRLS TENNIS

St. Bede 4, Kewanee 1: The Bruins swept the doubles action Thursday to claim a victory in Kewanee.

In doubles, Alyssa Engels and Kristal De La Torre won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1, Brianna Torres and Mia Morrow claimed a 6-4, 6-4 victory at No. 2, and Allysa Schirz and Ella Engelhaupt were 6-7, 7-6, 10-8 winners at No. 3.

Morgan Nawa won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.