NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

La Salle-Peru senior Coleman Rundle shot an 80 on Monday at the Class 2A Sterling Sectional at Emerald Hills Golf Course.
Rundle was one of seven golfers in a playoff for the final four individual state berths but did not advance.
The Cavaliers finished ninth as a team with a 352. Also scoring for L-P were Carter Fenza (87), Drake Hawthorne (92) and Noah Rietgraf (93).
Mendota placed 12 with a 376. Owen Aughenbaugh led the Trojans with an 87, followed by Brody Hartt (91), Evan McPheeters (98) and Clay Buffington (100).
At Bartonville: A trio of Princeton golfers ended their season at the Class 2A Limestone Sectional at Coyote Run Golf Club.
Tyson Phillips carded an 87, Karter Patterson shot an 89 and Jaden Eggers finished with a 91.
GIRLS GOLF
At Kewanee: St. Bede senior Gianna Grivetti shot a 96 to end her season with a tie for 33rd-place at the Class 1A Kewanee Sectional at Baker Park Golf Course.
Bureau Valley’s Callie Schoff carded a 103 to tie for 64th, while Princeton’s Morgan Forristall had a 118 to tie for 99th.
At Caseyville: La Salle-Peru senior Avah Moriarty finished her career by shooting a 97 to tie for 66th place at the Class 2A O’Fallon Sectional at Fair Oaks Golf Club.
Teammate Allie Thome carded a 117 to finish 106th.
BOYS SOCCER
Earlville 3, DePue-Hall 2: Diego Vazquez scored two goals to lead the No. 4-seeded Red Raiders to a win over the fifth-seeded Little Giants in a Little Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinal in Earlville.
Ryan Browder also scored for Earlville, which advances to play top-seeded IMSA at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Hinckley-Big Rock.
Stillman Valley 3, Princeton 0: The Tigers were shut out in Stillman Valley.
VOLLEYBALL
Putnam County def. St. Bede 25-21, 25-18: The Panthers picked up a nonconference victory in Peru.
Fieldcrest def. Marquette 25-16, 25-19: The Knights won a nonconference match in Ottawa.
Henry-Senachwine def. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-14, 25-21: The Mallards earned a Tri-County Conference victory in Washburn.
Dixon def. La Salle-Peru 25-17, 25-21: Emma Garretson and Camryn Piscia each had four kills as the Cavaliers lost a nonconference match in La Salle.
Taylor Martyn added 10 digs for L-P.
IVC def. Princeton 25-10, 25-17: Natasha Faber-Fox had 10 assists, six digs and three points as the Tigresses lost a nonconference match in Princeton.
Olivia Gartin put down six kills for Princeton (8-14).
At LaMoille: The host Lions, the No. 9 seed, beat No. 8 Hiawatha 25-21, 25-18 in the first match of the Little Ten Conference Tournament.
LaMoille advances to play No. 1 Indian Creek at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Also Monday, No. 11 DePue lost to No. 6 Hinckley-Big Rock 25-14, 25-14. H-BR will play No. 3 Earlville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
La Salle-Peru 7, Coal City 0: The Cavaliers swept the Coalers in La Salle.
In singles, Carlie Miller won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1, Rylee White was a 7-6, 6-3 winner at No. 2 and Bri Keith claimed a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 3.
In doubles, Emmie Hachenberger and Ava Lannen were6-2, 6-2 winners at No. 1, Izzy Pohar and Kaylie Reese won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2, Elena Leone and Kylee Halm claimed a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 and Sheva Bruins and Caitlin Traub earned a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 4.
Geneseo 4, Mendota 1: Natalia Salinas won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 singles for Mendota in a loss at home.