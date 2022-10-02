NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

The Peru Catholic baseball team placed second in the IESA Class 1A state tournament on Saturday.
Peru Catholic beat Joliet St. Raymond 10-0 in five innings in the semifinals Saturday morning before losing 8-6 to Gifford in the title game.
Luke Bryant smacked two home runs, driving in four runs and scoring twice against St. Raymond.
Ranbir Saini was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Owen Zborowski went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI, Jaxon Pinter drove in a run and Gavin Lamboley, Bobby Rios, Niko Pappas-Anniballi and Chase Riva each scored a run.
Pinter earned the win on the mound, allowing one hit while striking out six batters and walking one in 3 2/3 innings.
In the title game, Peru Catholic took a 3-0 lead before Gifford scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Peru Catholic scored a run in each the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, but Gifford scored two in the fourth and one in the sixth to take the championship.
Peru Catholic finishes the season 18-1.
BOYS SOCCER
Earlville 5, DePue-Hall 0: Trenton Fruit scored two goals Saturday as the Red Raiders earned a Little Ten Conference victory in DePue.
Ryan Browder scored a goal and had three assists, Diego Vazquez had a goal and an assist and Griffin Cook added a goal for Earlville.
Rochelle 4, La Salle-Peru 2: The Cavaliers lost in the third-place game of the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament on Saturday in Sycamore.
Normal U-High 3, Mendota 1: The Trojans lost at the Great River Classic on Saturday in Burlington, Iowa.
VOLLEYBALL
At Orion: Princeton placed sixth at the Charger Classic on Saturday.
In pool play, Princeton beat Monmouth United 21-25, 26-24, 15-9 and lost to Orion (25-17, 25-22) and Knoxville (23-25, 25-16, 25-13).
The Tigresses lost 25-23, 25-16 to Monmouth-Roseville in the fifth-place match.
Olivia Gartin had 33 kills and 13 digs and was named to the all-tournament team, while Nathasha Faber-Fox had 66 assists, 22 points, four aces and 21 digs.
COED CROSS COUNTRY
At Elmwood: Elijah House ran a 16:19.8 on Saturday to place 10 at the Elmwood Invitational.
Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel placed 20 among the 202 runners in 16:38.9.
In the girls race, Fieldcrest’s Clare Phillips placed 52nd in 21:22.4.
At Peoria: Princeton’s Lexi Bohms ran a 20:21.57 to place 91st among 249 runners in the 1A/2A division of the Peoria Invitational on Saturday at Detweiller Park.
In the boys race, Augustus Swanson led the Tigers as he finished 212th of 292 runners in 18:04.38.
MEN’S SOCCER
Triton 3, IVCC 2: Zusipheyena Gxarisa and Bahlebonke Made each scored a goal Saturday as the Eagles lost in La Salle.
Colin Hart made 11 saves for IVCC (9-4).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Triton 10, IVCC 0: The Eagles (0-8) managed one shot on goal in a loss Saturday in La Salle.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
At Cicero: IVCC lost a pair of matches Saturday at the Morton Triangular, falling 25-15, 25-18, 25-19 to Madison and 25-12, 25-16, 25-19 to Morton.
Erica Antle had 18 assists and 11 digs against Madison and 12 assists and 15 digs against Morton, while Ella Sibert put down 19 kills in the two matches for the Eagles (2-18).