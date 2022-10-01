NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

Luke Bryant went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI on Friday to lead the Peru Catholic baseball team to a 4-1 victory over Pekin Rankin in an IESA Class 1A state quarterfinal at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

Chase Riva went 1 for 3 and drive in a run for Peru Catholic, while Ranbir Saini and Jaxson Pinter each scored a run.

Peru Catholic scored two runs in the top of the first inning then added a run each in the second and third innings to build a 4-0 lead.

Bryant tossed a complete game, allowing one run on five hits while striking out nine batters and walking one.

Peru Catholic (17-0) advances to play Joliet St. Raymond (15-1) in the semifinals at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. St. Raymond beat Normal Metcalf 4-3 in 10 innings on Friday.

BOYS SOCCER

DePue-Hall 3, Princeton 0: Salvador Romero scored two goals Friday to lead the Little Giants to a nonconference victory in Princeton.

Osvaldo Morales had a goal for DePue, while Francisco Moreno assisted all three goals.

At Burlington, Iowa: Mendota lost twice Friday at the Great River Classic, losing 3-1 to Timothy Christian and 1-0 to St. Viator.

Jasiel Watson scored the Trojans’ lone goal.

VOLLEYBALL

Earlville def. DePue 25-5, 25-12: Brooklyn Guelde had 14 assists, nine points and two aces Friday as the Red Raiders rolled to a Little Ten Conference victory in DePue.

Hannah Pfaff and Mady Olson each put down four kills for Earlville.

Midland def. LaMoille 25-22, 25-19: The Lions lost a nonconference match Friday in Varna.

THURSDAY RESULTS

GIRLS GOLF

At Rock Falls: St. Bede’s Gianna Grivetti, Bureau Valley’s Callie Schoff and Princeton’s Morgan Forristall advanced out of the Class 1A Rock Falls Regional at Deer Valley Golf Club in Deer Grove.

The three will play Monday in the Kewanee Sectional.

Grivetti carded a 94 to place seventh.

“It’s not the best I’ve played,” Grivetti said. “It was a really long day, our pace was kind of slow, but I hung in there.

“I would say my drives (were the strongest part of my game). I did have a birdie. It was on a par 4. I had a good drive and then I had a really good second shot and I put it like less than a foot from the hole. So I had an easy birdie putt.”

Schoff shot a 100 to tie for 10th.

“I felt pretty good. There was some rough spots in there definitely, but overall, I felt really good about it,” Schoff said. “I was pretty proud of my drives, that was definitely a good start to it. I had a few good putts.

“It feels pretty good (to be advancing to sectional). I’ve been working on this for about four years now, so it feels pretty dang good.”

Forristall tied for 14th with a 104.

“I felt like I did really good. I scored my best,” Forristall said. “I two- or three-putted like every hole, and I’ve never done that.

“It feels very good (to be moving on to sectionals).”

Princeton’s Emma Kruse-Carter shot a 115 and lost on the second playoff hole for the final individual qualifying spot.

At Joliet: La Salle-Peru’s Avah Moriarty and Allie Thome advanced out of the Class 2A Joliet Central Regional at Inwood Golf Course.

The pair will compete Monday at the O’Fallon Sectional.

Moriarty shot an 85 to tie for 10th, while Thome carded an 89 to tie for 18th.

VOLLEYBALL

Princeton def. Hall 25-22, 25-21: Olivia Gartin hammered 12 kills and added 11 digs to help Princeton a Three Rivers Conference East Division win in Princeton.

Miyah Fox contributed 13 points and 11 digs for Princeton (7-10, 6-2 TRC East), while Caitlyn Meyer added 22 assists and nine digs.

Seneca def Putnam County 25-21, 25-23: Ava Hatton had 10 kills and 10 digs as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference match in Granville.

Tori Balma added 24 assists and eight digs for PC (10-9, 3-2 TCC).

Woodland def. Henry-Senachwine 25-6, 25-18: Gabriella Garcia had 14 digs as the Mallards fell in a Tri-County Conference match in Streator.

Mikayla Frawley added three kills for Henry.

Fieldcrest def. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 25-14, 25-15: Allie Wiesenhofer put down seven kills and had six digs as the Knights earned a Heart of Illinois Conference win in Minonk.

Kaitlyn White added nine assists and an ace for Fieldcrest (19-1, 7-1 HOIC).

WEDNESDAY RESULTS

BOYS GOLF

At Cambridge: A trio of Princeton golfers advanced out of the Class 2A Geneseo Regional at Valley View Golf Club.

Jaden Eggers led the Tigers as he shot an 82 to place ninth, while Karter Patterson carded an 84 to tie for 13th and Tyson Phillips had an 85 to finish 16th.

Princeton carded a 343 as a team to tie for fourth. The top three teams advance.

The Tiger threesome will compete in the Limestone Sectional on Monday.

At Oregon: Amboy co-op’s Wesley Wilson shot a 2-over-par 74 on Wednesday to place second in the Class 1A Oregon Regional at Silver Ridge Golf Course.

Amboy’s Hayden Wittenauer also advanced by tying for 16th with an 86.

The Clippers placed sixth as a team with a 361.

VOLLEYBALL

Mendota def. St. Bede 15-25, 25-23, 26-24: Katie Jenner had 23 assists, 12 digs and eight kills Wednesday as the Spikers earned a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Peru.

Reanna Brant put down 12 kills and had three digs for Mendota, while Madelyn Becker added 21 digs, six assists and a kill.

Kaneland def. La Salle-Peru 27-25, 18-25, 25-17: The Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference match Wednesday in La Salle.

BOYS SOCCER

Sycamore 8, La Salle-Peru 1: The No. 4-seeded Cavaliers lost to the top-seeded Spartans in an Interstate 8 Conference Tournament semifinal Wednesday in Sycamore.

L-P will face Rochelle in the third-place match Saturday.