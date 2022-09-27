NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Sept. 26

La Salle-Peru senior Coleman Rundle carded an 85 on Monday to tie for seventh at the Interstate 8 Conference Meet at Mendota Golf Club in Mendota.
Rundle’s performance helped the Cavaliers place third as a team with a 350. Ottawa won with a 329 and Kaneland was second at 343.
Noah Rietgraf shot an 87 to tie for 11th, while Drake Hawthorne and Michael Milota each had an 89 to tie for 15th.
The Cavs will return to Mendota Golf Club on Wednesday for the Class 2A Mendota Regional.
BOYS SOCCER
La Salle-Peru 2, Plano 1: Seth Adams and Brayan Gonzalez each scored a goal Monday as the No. 4-seeded Cavaliers won in the first game of the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament in La Salle.
The Cavs advance to play at No. 1 Sycamore on Wednesday.
Princeton 4, Kewanee 4: Jackson Mason scored on a penalty kick with four minutes left as the Tigers played to a draw with the Boilermakers in Princeton.
Matthew Sims, Brandon Stopka and Chase Sims each scored for Princeton (2-16-1).
“We haven’t seen a lot of on the field successes this year. I think the boys should feel good about it. They earned it. They worked hard,” Princeton coach David Gray said. “Obviously, you’d like to be able edge it out. It seemed like when they scored, we scored, they scored, we scored all night. So being the one that scored second, the draw seems a little bit better for us.
“Our boys worked hard. It’s been a long season. These guys kept working and showing up. We keep seeing improvement, so we just hope we’re right where we need to be when we head in the playoffs in a couple weeks.”
To read Kevin Hieronymus’ full story, visit www.newstrib.com.
Earlville 4, Serena 2: Griffin Cook scored two goals Monday as the Red Raiders won a Little Ten Conference game in Earlville.
Diego Vazquez and Trenton Fruit each had a goal for Earlville.
VOLLEYBALL
Princeton def. Kewanee 25-16, 23-25, 25-18: Lily Keutzer put down 13 kills to go along with 14 points, four aces, nine digs and a block as the Tigresses won a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Kewanee.
Natasha Faber-Fox contributed 32 assists, 13 digs, six points and an ace for Princeton (5-10, 4-2 TRC East), while Olivia Gartin added 13 kills and a block.
Earlville def. Midland 25-12, 25-21: Hannah Pfaff served for 10 points and seven aces and Lexie Campbell served for seven points and six aces as the Red Raiders earned a nonconference victory in Earlville.
Nevaeh Sansone had six digs and four kills for Earlville (9-7).
Riverdale def. Bureau Valley 28-26, 16-25, 25-23: Kate Salisbury had 24 assists, seven digs and six kills Monday as the Storm lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Monday.
Ella Thacker added 11 points, nine kills and five digs for BV (8-12).
GIRLS GOLF
At Princeton: Bureau Valley shot a 230 on Monday to beat Princeton (232) and Sherrard (233) in a Three Rivers Conference match at Wyaton Hills Golf Course.
Emma Kruse-Carter led the Tigresses with a 52, Morgan Forristall and Hailey Pembleton each had a 57 and Ava Morton added a 58.