NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

Peru Catholic scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday, but the rally fell short in a 3-2 loss to Paris Crestwood in an IESA Class 1A softball state quarterfinal at Champion Fields in Normal.

Each team scored a run in the first inning before Paris Crestwood scored twice in the third to take a 3-1 lead.

Sadie Leffelman went 2 for 3 and scored a run for Peru Catholic, while Aubrey Duttlinger was 1 for 3 with a run and Macy Strauch went 1 for 3 and drove in a run.

Ella Lamboley and Maggie Boudreau also had a hit each for Peru Catholic.

Strauch took the loss in the circle, allowing three runs on nine hits while striking out six batters and walking one in a complete game.

Peru Catholic finishes the season 11-5.

BOYS GOLF

Henry-Senachwine 189, Brimfield 203: Ayden Malavolti shot a 43 on Friday to lead the Mallards to a nonconference victory in their regular-season finale at Edgewood Park Golf Club in McNabb.

Carson Rowe (47), Jacob Miller (49) and Kris Lee (50) rounded out the scoring for Henry.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

LaMoille def. Leland 26-24, 20-25, 25-23: The Lions earned a Little Ten Conference victory Friday in Leland.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

McHenry County def. IVCC 25-10, 25-14, 25-13: Sophia Harris put down seven kills Friday as the Eagles lost in the Region IV Crossover Tournament in Sugar Grove.

Libby Boyles and Payton Giordano had seven digs each for IVCC (1-12).

THURSDAY RESULTS

BOYS GOLF

La Salle-Peru 157, IMSA 189: Coleman Rundle carded a 36 to earn medalist honors and lead the Cavaliers to a victory at Fox Bend Golf Course in Oswego.

Also scoring for L-P were Drake Hawthorne (39), Jon Milota (40) and Noah Rietgraf (41).

Ottawa 170, Mendota 177: Owen Aughenbaugh shot a 42 on Thursday as the Trojans lost a nonconference match at Mendota Golf Club.

Rounding out the scores for the Trojans were Brody Hartt (43), Drake Dennis (45) and Braden McPheeters (47).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Putnam County def. Midland 25-8, 25-15: Tori Balma had 14 assists, nine points, four kills and an ace as the Panthers earned a Tri-County Conference victory Thursday in Granville.

Maggie Richetta slammed down 11 kills for Putnam County (10-5, 3-1), while Ava Hatton contributed eight kills, five digs, six points and three aces.

Henry-Senachwine def. Roanoke-Benson 14-25, 25-14, 25-20: Talur Homann put down 11 kills Thursday to help the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference win in Henry.

Lauren Harbison had 15 assists and three aces for Henry (11-8, 3-1 TCC), while Gabriella Garcia had 21 digs.

Earlville def. Hinckley-Big Rock 25-16, 25-19: Brooklyn Guelde had 10 assists and 10 points Thursday to help the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Earlville.

Mady Olson had nine points, two aces and six kills for Earlville, while Hannah Pfaff added four kills.

Tri-Valley def. Fieldcrest 25-22, 25-20: The Knights suffered their first loss of the season Thursday in a Heart of Illinois Conference match in Downs.

Kewanee def. Mendota 25-14, 25-15: The Spikers lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Mendota.

Serena def. LaMoille 25-8, 25-15: The Lions lost a Little Ten Conference match Thursday in LaMoille.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

At Ottawa: Erik Garcia ran an 18:05 on Thursday to win the individual title and lead La Salle-Peru to a 28-29 victory over Ottawa at Catlin Park in Ottawa.

Griffin Hammers (19:03) and Braylin Bond (19:06) placed fourth and fifth, respectively, for the Cavaliers.

In the girls race, Ottawa beat L-P 17-44.

Anya De La Luz led the Cavs as she finished fourth in 22:37.

GIRLS GOLF

Kaneland 172, La Salle-Peru 234: Avah Moriarty shot a 44 on Thursday as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference match at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.

Allie Thome added a 45 for L-P.

BOYS SOCCER

Plano 3, Earlville 1: Griffin Cook scored on an assist from Trenton Fruit as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference match Thursday in Plano.

GIRLS TENNIS

Ottawa 5, Mendota 0: The Trojans were shut out Thursday in Mendota.