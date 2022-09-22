NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Clara Guglielmetti won two individual events and swam on two winning relays Wednesday to help the La Salle-Peru/Ottawa girls swimming team to a 58-36 win over Bloomington Central Catholic in La Salle.
Guglielmetti won the 50-yard freestyle in 27.03 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 59.32.
She swam with Addy Nance, Mikenna DeSpain and Lily Mustered to win the 200 medley relay in 2:10.84, and she teamed with DeSpain, Kailey Goetsch and Evvie Jeppson to claim the 200 freestyle relay in 1:55.68.
Also for the Cavaliers, Jeppson won the 200 freestyle (2:21.23), Nance took the 100 backstroke (1:10.04), and DeSpain was the winner in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.83).
Girls golf
At Oglesby: La Salle-Peru’s Avah Moriarty shot a 79 on Wednesday to place sixth in the Ottawa Invitational at Deer Park Country Club.
St. Bede’s Gianna Grivetti carded an 82 to tie for eighth and help the Bruins finish fifth as a team with a 411.
“I really like this course, and I think this was the best-ever 18-hole score I’ve ever had,” Grivetti said. “I started out driving the ball well, and my putting was good the whole round, but especially on my first nine holes. I had a couple of bad holes on the final few holes, but I still felt I was playing well and was able to mentally move on to the next hole.”
– To read Brian Hoxsey’s full story, visit www.newstrib.com.
Boys soccer
Earlville 7, Indian Creek 0: Trenton Fruit scored three goals and had an assist Wednesday to lead the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Waterman.
Diego Vazquez scored two goals and dished out three assists, Griffin Cook had a goal and two assists, and Garrett Cook added a goal for Earlville.
Serena 4, DePue-Hall 1: Francisco Moreno scored the lone goal for the Little Giants in a Little Ten Conference loss Wednesday in Serena.
Girls tennis
Streator 3, St. Bede 2: Morgan Nawa won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Kristal DeLaTorre won 6-4, 6-7, 9-7 at No. 2 singles as the Bruins came up short Wednesday.
Men’s soccer
IVCC 3, Kishwaukee 0: Bahlebonke Made scored three goals Wednesday to lead the Eagles to an Arrowhead Conference victory in La Salle.
Colin Hart, Tyler Marconi and Tyrese Baijnath each had an assist for IVCC (7-3), while Hart also made four saves.
Women’s soccer
Black Hawk 8, IVCC 0: The Eagles fell to 0-6 with an Arrowhead Conference loss Wednesday in La Salle.