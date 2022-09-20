NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

Michael George tallied a hat trick Monday to help the La Salle-Peru boys soccer team to a 9-0 rout of Sandwich in an Interstate 8 Conference game in Sandwich.
Esvin Mo Caal scored two goals, Antonio Martinez had a goal and two assists and Seth Adams, Emir Morales and Aldo Perez each scored a goal.
Mendota 7, Streator 0: Jasiel Watson scored three goals Monday to lead the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Mendota.
Mauricio Martinez added two goals and an assist for Mendota (12-3).
DePue-Hall 6, Indian Creek 1: Francisco Moreno scored two goals and had two assists as the Little Giants earned a Little Ten Conference victory Monday in Waterman.
Osvaldo Morales and Salvador Romero each had a goal and an assist for DePue-Hall, while Cruz Martinez and Juan Rya each had a goal.
Raya also made six saves for the Little Giants.
Somonauk 3, Earlville 0: The Red Raiders were shut out in a Little Ten Conference game Monday in Earlville.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Bede def. Streator 25-16, 25-21: The Bruins picked up a nonconference victory Monday in Peru.
Hall def. Midland 25-17, 25-8: The Red Devils earned a nonconference victory Monday in Varna.
Fieldcrest def. Roanoke-Benson 25-10, 25-11: Allie Wiesenhofer put down 11 kills Monday as the Knights remained perfect with a nonconference victory in Minonk.
Kaitlyn White had 13 assists for Fieldcrest (17-0), while Ashlyn May served three assists and Carolyn Megow contributed five digs.
Henry-Senachwine def. Galva 24-26, 25-22, 25-12: Kaitlyn Anderson had nine kills and three aces Monday to help the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Henry.
Gabriella Garcia contributed 15 digs for Henry (9-8), while Lauren Harbison added 12 assists.
Rock Island def. Princeton 25-19, 25-23: Olivia Gartin had 10 kills as the Tigresses dropped a nonconference match Monday in Rock Island.
Caitlin Meyer had nine assists and seven points for Princeton (4-9).
Sandwich def. Earlville 20-25, 25-15, 25-14: Nevaeh Sansone had 20 digs, six kills, five points and two aces Monday as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference match Monday in Sandwich.
Brooklyn Guelde had 16 assists for Earlville (7-6).
GIRLS GOLF
At Coal Valley: St. Bede carded a 230 to finish second in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Oakwood Country Club.
Orion won with a 210, while Erie-Prophetstown carded a 248.
Gianna Grivetti shot a 46 for St. Bede, while Erin Dove added a 56.
BOYS GOLF
At Shabbona: Earlville carded a 431 to place fifth at the Little Ten Conference Tournament on Monday at Indian Oaks Country Club.
Ryan Browder led the Red Raiders with a 94, followed by Joseph Jungles (111), Easton Fruit (113) and Grady Harp (119).
GIRLS TENNIS
Sterling 4, Princeton 1: The Tigresses lost Monday in Sterling.
SUNDAY RESULTS
MEN’S SOCCER
Southwestern Illinois 3, IVCC 1: Bahle Madè scored a goal on an assist from Tyrese Baijnath as the Eagles fell in a nonconference game in La Salle.
Colin Hart made 11 saves for IVCC (6-3).
WOMEN’S TENNIS
McHenry 5, IVCC 4: Kyleigh Olszewski and Olivia Woods each won a singles match and helped a doubles team to victory as the Eagles came up short in Algonquin.
Olszewski won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 singles and paired with Maddie McGunnigal to win 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles, while Woods claimed a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 3 singles and paired with Brianna Strehl to earn a 6-4, 6-3 victory at No. 1 doubles.
SATURDAY RESULT
JUNIOR HIGH SOFTBALL
Peru Catholic 6, Trinity Catholic 1 (9 inn.): Peru Catholic earned a trip to the IESA Class 1A state tournament with a victory over Trinity Catholic in Sectional B championship.
Peru Catholic (11-4) will play Paris Crestwood (17-2) at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the state quarterfinals at Champion Fields in Normal.