NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 10

Brendan Pillion shot a 76 on Saturday to help the St. Bede boys golf team to the title at the Kewanee Invitational.
The Bruins carded a 325 to run away from the field, defeating runner-up Bureau Valley (344) by 19 strokes. Mercer County (355), Hall (360) and Henry-Senachwine (366) rounded out the top five in the 19-team field. Putnam County (395) finished 11th.
Jake Delaney carded a 76 for St. Bede, while Luke Tunnell and Logan Potthoff each had an 85.
Wyatt Novotny led the Storm with a 78, while Collin Stabler (90), Cooper Balensiefen (91) and Parker Stier (92) rounded out BV’s scores.
For Hall, Landen Plym shot a 75 to tie for first but placed second after a two-hole playoff. Grant Plym had a 90, Jacob Diaz had a 96 and Lukas Manrriquez added a 99 for the Red Devils.
Putnam County scorers were Logan Wiesbrock (91), Logan Keese (95), AJ Furar (104) and Jacob Edens (105).
COED CROSS COUNTRY
At Princeton: Five area boys placed top 10 at the Gary Coates Invitational on Saturday, led by Amboy co-op’s Kyler McNinch, who won the race in 16:45.75.
Bureau Valley’s Elijah House placed fourth in 17:03.95, while teammate Benjamin Roth was 10th in 18:02.47. Mendota’s Anthony Kelson took fifth in 17:10.66 and La Salle-Peru’s Erik Garcia was ninth in 17:56.04.
The Clippers placed third as a team with 77 points. Bureau Valley (129) was fifth and La Salle-Peru (162) was sixth among the eight full teams.
Caleb Krischel led Fieldcrest as he was 12th in 18:13.87 and St. Bede’s Nathan Husser was 19th in 19:01.54.
In the girls race, Princeton’s Lexi Bohms was the top area finisher as she placed fifth in 20:37.61.
Princeton and Fieldcrest tied for fourth with 118 points, while L-P (145) was seventh and St. Bede (149) was eighth among the eight full teams.
L-P’s Anya De La Luz finished 14th in 22:26.44, Fieldcrest’s Clare Phillips was 19th in 22:48.94 and St. Bede’s Macy Zeglis was 32nd in 24:58.33.
At Peoria: Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber was the top area finisher in the 1A division of the First to the Finish Invitational at Detweiller Park on Saturday, finishing 47th among 471 runners in 20:07.1.
In the1A boys race, which featured 641 runners, Henry-Midland’s Preston Rowe placed 213th in 18:48.6 and Putnam County’s Wyatt Grimshaw was 352nd in 20:29.1.
BOYS SOCCER
At Schaumburg: Mendota suffered its first loss of the season at the BodyArmor Showdown, losing 1-0 to North Shore Country Day.
But the Trojans bounced back to defeat Prairie Ridge 5-2 later in the day, which came with a donation to the charity of Mendota’s choice. The Trojans donated to Cops For Cancer.
Johnathan Cortez scored two goals and had two assists for Mendota (11-1), while Jasiel Watson scored a pair of goals and Johan Cortez added a goal.
Earlville 8, Sandwich 1: Diego Vazquez scored five goals Saturday to help the Red Raiders to a non-conference victory in Sandwich.
Griffin Cook had a goal and three assists for Earlville, while Carlos Gonzalez and Trenton Fruit each contributed a goal.
GIRLS TENNIS
At Frankfort: La Salle-Peru placed ninth among 14 teams at the Lincoln-Way East Invitational on Saturday.
MEN’S SOCCER
IVCC 3, Bryant & Stratton 0: Andre Mendes scored a goal and had an assist Saturday to help the Eagles to a non-conference victory in La Salle.
Carlos Sousa and Bahlebonke Made each scored a goal for IVCC (5-2), while Colin Hart made four saves in goal.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Bryant & Stratton 17, IVCC 0: The Eagles managed just one shot on goal in a non-conference loss Saturday in La Salle.