September 11, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 10

St. Bede boys golf wins Kewanee invitational

By Kevin Chlum

The St. Bede boys golf team captured Saturday's Kewanee Invitational.

Brendan Pillion shot a 76 on Saturday to help the St. Bede boys golf team to the title at the Kewanee Invitational.

The Bruins carded a 325 to run away from the field, defeating runner-up Bureau Valley (344) by 19 strokes. Mercer County (355), Hall (360) and Henry-Senachwine (366) rounded out the top five in the 19-team field. Putnam County (395) finished 11th.

Jake Delaney carded a 76 for St. Bede, while Luke Tunnell and Logan Potthoff each had an 85.

Wyatt Novotny led the Storm with a 78, while Collin Stabler (90), Cooper Balensiefen (91) and Parker Stier (92) rounded out BV’s scores.

For Hall, Landen Plym shot a 75 to tie for first but placed second after a two-hole playoff. Grant Plym had a 90, Jacob Diaz had a 96 and Lukas Manrriquez added a 99 for the Red Devils.

Putnam County scorers were Logan Wiesbrock (91), Logan Keese (95), AJ Furar (104) and Jacob Edens (105).

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Princeton: Five area boys placed top 10 at the Gary Coates Invitational on Saturday, led by Amboy co-op’s Kyler McNinch, who won the race in 16:45.75.

Bureau Valley’s Elijah House placed fourth in 17:03.95, while teammate Benjamin Roth was 10th in 18:02.47. Mendota’s Anthony Kelson took fifth in 17:10.66 and La Salle-Peru’s Erik Garcia was ninth in 17:56.04.

The Clippers placed third as a team with 77 points. Bureau Valley (129) was fifth and La Salle-Peru (162) was sixth among the eight full teams.

Caleb Krischel led Fieldcrest as he was 12th in 18:13.87 and St. Bede’s Nathan Husser was 19th in 19:01.54.

In the girls race, Princeton’s Lexi Bohms was the top area finisher as she placed fifth in 20:37.61.

Princeton and Fieldcrest tied for fourth with 118 points, while L-P (145) was seventh and St. Bede (149) was eighth among the eight full teams.

L-P’s Anya De La Luz finished 14th in 22:26.44, Fieldcrest’s Clare Phillips was 19th in 22:48.94 and St. Bede’s Macy Zeglis was 32nd in 24:58.33.

At Peoria: Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber was the top area finisher in the 1A division of the First to the Finish Invitational at Detweiller Park on Saturday, finishing 47th among 471 runners in 20:07.1.

In the1A boys race, which featured 641 runners, Henry-Midland’s Preston Rowe placed 213th in 18:48.6 and Putnam County’s Wyatt Grimshaw was 352nd in 20:29.1.

BOYS SOCCER

At Schaumburg: Mendota suffered its first loss of the season at the BodyArmor Showdown, losing 1-0 to North Shore Country Day.

But the Trojans bounced back to defeat Prairie Ridge 5-2 later in the day, which came with a donation to the charity of Mendota’s choice. The Trojans donated to Cops For Cancer.

Johnathan Cortez scored two goals and had two assists for Mendota (11-1), while Jasiel Watson scored a pair of goals and Johan Cortez added a goal.

Earlville 8, Sandwich 1: Diego Vazquez scored five goals Saturday to help the Red Raiders to a non-conference victory in Sandwich.

Griffin Cook had a goal and three assists for Earlville, while Carlos Gonzalez and Trenton Fruit each contributed a goal.

GIRLS TENNIS

At Frankfort: La Salle-Peru placed ninth among 14 teams at the Lincoln-Way East Invitational on Saturday.

MEN’S SOCCER

IVCC 3, Bryant & Stratton 0: Andre Mendes scored a goal and had an assist Saturday to help the Eagles to a non-conference victory in La Salle.

Carlos Sousa and Bahlebonke Made each scored a goal for IVCC (5-2), while Colin Hart made four saves in goal.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Bryant & Stratton 17, IVCC 0: The Eagles managed just one shot on goal in a non-conference loss Saturday in La Salle.