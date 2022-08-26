NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Aug. 25

The La Salle-Peru girls tennis teams swept a pair of non-conference matches Thursday in La Salle.

The Cavaliers beat St. Bede 5-0 and Mendota 5-0.

Against Mendota, Carlie Miller won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Ava Lannen claimed a -0, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles.

In doubles, Kaylie Reese and Izzy Pohar were 6-2, 7-6 winners at No. 1, Emmie Hachenberger and Rylee Waite won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 and Elena Leone and Kylee Halm earned a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 3.

The Cavs mixed up the lineup against the Bruins with Hachenberger winning 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Reese taking a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 2 singles.

Lannen and Miller claimed a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles, Haln and Leone were 6-0, 6-1 winners at No. 2 and Waite and Bri Keiten won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 3.

Also Thursday, Mendota beat St. Bede 5-0.

Talya Schwaegerman won 6-4, 7-6 at No. 1 singles, while Ella Lewis earned a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles.

In doubles, Isabella Escatel and Alexis Finley claimed a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 1; Karli Miars and Julia Krueger won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 and Mariah Figueroa and Natalia Salinas were 6-3, 6-3 winners at No. 3.

Ottawa 5, Princeton 0: The Tigresses were swept Thursday in Ottawa.

VOLLEYBALL

El Paso-Gridley def. St. Bede 25-18, 25-17: The Bruins lost a non-conference match Thursday in El Paso.

Marquette def. Henry-Senachwine 25-15, 25-23: Kaitlyn Anderson had six kills, four assists and a block Thursday as the Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Henry.

Lauren Harbison added nine digs for Henry (2-1 overall, 1-1 TCC).

Serena def. Hall 25-15, 25-17: The Red Devils lost a non-conference match Thursday in Spring Valley.

Annawan def. Bureau Valley 25-17, 21-25, 25-19: Kate Salisbury had seven assists, five kills and three digs as the Storm dropped a non-conference match Thursday in Annawan.

Keely Lawson added 13 points, seven aces, three digs, two blocks and two kills for BV.

BOYS GOLF

At Rochelle: Cal Strouss shot a 42 on Thursday to help Mendota to a victory in a non-conference triangular at Fairways Golf Course.

The Trojans carded a 179 to beat Rochelle (184) and Amboy-LaMoille (197).

Also scoring for MHS were Owen Aughenbaugh (43), Brody Hartt (47) and Drake Dennis (47).

Amboy’s Wes Wilson was the medalist with a 38. Hayden Wittenauer (40), Carson Barlow (55) and Logan O’Brien (64) rounded out the scoring for the Clippers.

At Elburn: Coleman Rundle shot a 38 on Thursday as La Salle-Peru finished third in an Interstate 8 Conference triangular at Hughes Creek Golf Course.

The Cavaliers carded a 174 to finish behind Ottawa (159) and Kaneland (169).

Also scoring for L-P were Carter Fenza (41), Michael Milota (46) and Jon Milota (49).

At Edelstein: Jaden Eggers and Karter Patterson each had a 41 on Thursday as Princeton finished third in a non-conference triangular at Arrowhead Golf Course.

The Tigers carded a 172 to finish behind Peoria Christian (161) and IVC (166).

Luke Smith had a 44 and Tyson Phillips added a 46 for PHS.

GIRLS GOLF

Bureau Valley 200, St. Bede 216: Callie Schoff carded a 48 on Thursday to help the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference victory at Hidden Lake Golf Course in Sheffield.

Also scoring for BV were Mattie Michlig (49), Cassidy Peterson (51) and Layne Sproston (52).

St. Bede’s Gianna Grivetti was the medalist with a 40, while Erin Dove (51), Breanna Martinez (61) and Aleah Espel (64) rounded out the scores for the Bruins.

At Princeton: Fieldcrest carded a 220 and Princeton had a 223 to place second and third, respectively, in a triangular Thursday at Wyaton Hills Golf Course.

Ottawa won with a 217.

BOYS SOCCER

Morris 6, DePue-Hall 1: The Little Giants lost a non-conference game Thursday.

Ottawa 5, Princeton 1: The Tigers came up short Thursday in a non-conference game in Princeton.

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Kewanee: St. Bede’s Greyson Marincic (21:03) and Nathan Husser (21:57) placed third and fourth, respectively, on Thursday at Baker Park Golf Course.

In the girls race, Macy Zeglis led the Bruins as she finished fifth in 27:22.

At Kingston: Mendota’s Anthony Kelson ran a 17:34 on Thursday to place eighth individually as the Trojans finished third in a four-team meet.

Kody Chase finished 13th in 19:43 for MHS.

In the girls race, Anna Valdes led the Trojans as she finished 27th in 31:16. MHS did not have a team score.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Joliet def. IVCC 25-10, 25-16, 25-23: Erica Antle had 17 assists and eight digs Thursday as the Eagles suffered a non-conference loss in Oglesby.

Ella Sibert added nine kills and a block for IVCC (1-5).