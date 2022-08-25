Golf: Interesting day at Spring Creek Golf Course

Spring Creek Golf Course saw a rare double play on Tuesday.
In a high school match, hosted by Hall High School, L-P senior Coleman Rundle hit a hole-in-one on the 166-yard, No. 9 hole using a 9 iron. It was witnessed by teammates Jon Milota and Brian Fenza and Josh Scheri of Hall.
Not to be outdone, Hall’s Geno Baracani of Spring Valley scored a rare “hole-In-three″ on No. 7 in the JV match. His first tee shot went into wooded area, and after taking a penalty stroke, Baracani teed up again and his ball went in the hole.
Spring Creek’s Kathy Potthoff said while holes-in-three are rare, a golfer once hit his tee shot off a tree on No. 7 and bounced it into the hole for a hole-in-one.
Hall coach Mason Kimberly, a former BCR Golfer of the Year from Princeton, said both shots were impressive in their own right.
“The hole-in-one is still the bigger achievement, but for hole-in-threes, you have to have the mental fortitude to recover immediately after a very poor shot, make an adjustment on your next swing, then execute,” he said.
The hole-in-one was the first for Rundle.
“I was excited,” Rundle said. “I just couldn’t believe it happened.”
This is the season for incredible shots at Spring Creek. Hall’s Domonic Galletti, a first-time golfer, hit a rare par 4 hole in one on the 337-yard, hole No. 2 from the white tees just before the start of the season.
The Cavaliers won the match, defeating the host Red Devils, 155-164.