Area roundup: L-P boys golf wins opener

Senior Carter Fenza shot a 37 to earn medalist honors and lead the La Salle-Peru boys golf team to a 161-207 victory over Kewanee in the season opener Thursday at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.
Also scoring for the Cavaliers were Coleman Rundle (40), Jon Milota (41) and Noah Rietgraf (43).
“For the opener, I thought they played pretty well,” L-P coach Randy Gunia said. “Carter had a very nice night. His starting hole was tough, but after that he settled down and worked well through everything. Coleman Rundle had a 40. The greens were fast as they dried a bit. They were getting used to those. Once they got the hang of things, it was a nice round for those guys. Noah Rietgraf and Jon Milota had nice rounds as well.”
GIRLS GOLF
Metamora 184, La Salle-Peru 242
Avah Moriarty shot a 51 on Friday as the Cavaliers opened the season with a loss to the Redbirds at Metamora Fields Golf Club.
Allie Thome (55), Maddie VanZuiden (59) and Makenna Zimmer (77) rounded out the scores for the Cavs.
Metamora’s Madi Kerns was the medalist with a 44.