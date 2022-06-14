Briefs: Area baseball and softball players earn all-state honors

Eight area softball players were named Illinois Coaches Association All-State for their play this season.

In Class 3A, La Salle-Peru senior catcher Paige Kirkman and senior third baseman Maddy Pangrcic were voted to the second team, while junior outfielder Taylor Martyn was named to the third team.

Kirkman hit .519 with 12 doubles, three home runs, 37 RBIs and 25 runs, while Pangrcic hit .511 with 15 doubles, four home runs, one triple, 35 RBIs and 34 runs. Martyn hit .454 with eight doubles, two triples, 41 runs and 24 RBIs.

Mendota senior pitcher Lauren Martin was named to the third team in Class 2A. She was 7-10 with a 3.36 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings.

In Class 1A, St. Bede senior infielder Ryann Stoudt was selected to the second team, while St. Bede sophomore catcher Bella Pinter, St. Bede junior outfielder Addie Bontz and Earlville senior infielder Elizabeth Browder were voted to the third team.

Stoudt hit .571 with six doubles, two home runs, 28 runs and 14 RBIs, Pinter hit .487 with 10 doubles, five triples, 21 RBIs and 11 runs, Bontz hit .492 with three doubles, three triples, 26 runs and 12 RBIs and Browder hit .468 with 13 doubles, one home run, one triple, 25 RBIs and 20 runs.

Pyszka voted IHSBCA All-State

Putnam County junior shortstop Andrew Pyszka was named to the 18-player Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State Team.

Pyszka helped the Panthers to a 27-9 record, a regional championship and a sectional final appearance.

He hit .512 with five home runs, two triples, 16 doubles, 63 runs and 30 RBIs.

Three Earlville softball players earn All-LTC

Earlville senior third baseman Elizabeth Browder, senior pitcher Paige Marks and sophomore pitcher/shortstop Brooklyn Guelde were voted All-Little Ten Conference.

Browder was a repeat unanimous selection after hitting .428 with 25 RBIs and 20 runs, while Marks was 5-5 with a 4.05 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings while hitting .372 and Guelde was 6-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 68 ½ innings.

IVCC offering volleyball camp

The IVCC volleyball program is holding beginner and experienced camps for boys and girls ages 8-17 from July 11-14.

Beginner camp is 10 a.m. to noon and is recommended for players ages 8-12. Campers will practice serving, passing, setting, hitting, blocking, digging, serve-receive and game strategies.

Experienced camp is from 12:30-2:30 p.m. and is for players with a high level of experience. The camp will focus on refining individual skills, running quick and effective offenses and learning multiple defenses.

Cost is $60, which includes a T-shirt.

For more information, contact coach Erin Polte at (815) 878-6682 or at erinpolte@gmail.com.