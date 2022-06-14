2022 NewsTribune Girls Track and Field Honor Roll

The 2022 NewsTribune Girls Track and Field Honor is made up of athletes from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Princeton, Henry-Senachwine and the Amboy co-op.
Lauren Althaus, Amboy co-op: Althaus qualified for the Class 1A state meet in the 200-meter dash and the 400, bringing home a seventh-place medal in the 400. She had the area’s best 200 time this season (26.61 seconds) and ranked second in the 400 (1:00.66).
Morgan Foes, Princeton: Foes had the area’s second-best toss in the discus at 112 feet, 4 ½ inches while ranking third in the shot put at 32-41/2.
Miyah Fox, Princeton: Fox ranked third in the area in the 200-meter dash (27.93 seconds) and the 100 hurdles (16.7 seconds) and was fifth in the 100 (13.44 seconds). She ran on the area’s top 4x200 relay (1:53.47). Fox just missed qualifying for state as she was third in the 100 hurdles at the Class 2A Geneseo Sectional by 0.04 seconds.
Promise Giacometti, Hall: Giacometti placed third in the 200-meter dash at the Class 1A Bureau Valley Sectional to narrowly miss state. She ranked second in the area in the 200 (27.44 second) and fourth in the 100 (13.4 seconds).
Peyton Heagy, La Salle-Peru: Heagy had the area’s best high jump this season by clearing 5 feet, 1 inches. She narrowly missed qualifying for the Class 2A state meet as she tied for second at the Geneseo Sectional but lost the tiebreaker. Heagy also ranked third in the area in the 800 meters (2:41.06).
Elly Jones, Amboy co-op: Jones qualified for the Class 1A state meet in four events, winning sectional titles in the 100-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump. At state, she placed seventh in the 100 hurdles and ninth in the triple jump. Jones had the area’s best times in both hurdle events.
Nakeita Kessling, Henry-Senachwine: The 2022 NewsTribune Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year won the Class 1A state title in the 400-meter dash, placed second in the long jump and ninth in the 100. She led the area in the 100, 400, 800 and long jump while setting a new area record in the long jump at 19 feet, 6 ¾ inches.
Laney Lester, Henry-Senachwine: Lester was the area’s best in both throws with area-leading tosses of 123 feet, 11 inches in the discus and 35-9 ½ in the shot put. Lester qualified for the Class 1A state meet in both throws and placed fifth in the discus.
Anna Lopez, St. Bede: Lopez qualified for the Class 1A state meet in the 100-meter dash, long jump and triple jump. She placed seventh at state in the triple jump. Lopez broke the school record multiple times in the triple this season and led the area in the event at 35 feet, 10 ¼ inches. She ranked second in the 100 (12.94 seconds) and fourth in the long jump.