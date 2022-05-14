Roundup: Two L-P relays place top four in I8 Meet

Two La Salle-Peru relays placed top four at the Interstate Eight Conference Meet on Friday in Sycamore.
The foursome of Brett Aimone, Tyler Becket, Ethan Bell and Tre’von Hunter placed third in the 4x100-meter relay in 45.37 seconds, while Michael George, Wesley Ruppert, Hunter and Becket finished fourth in the 4x400 in 3:47.4.
Bell placed fifth in the long jump (6.16 meters), while Hunter was fifth in the triple jump (11.82m).
The Cavaliers placed seventh among the eight teams.
BASEBALL
Hall 9, Ottawa 2
The Red Devils scored four runs in the first inning — the key blow a two-run double by Riley Coble – then put the game into the hands of starting pitcher Ashton Pecher for five innings of two-hit, one-run baseball.
Pecher gave up one earned run, struck out five and walked two to earn the win, helped by Max Bryant’s three-strikeout, no earned run effort in two innings.
Ethan Plym added a two-run home run for Hall (18-7).
“It was a good outing by Ashton and it was also nice to come out and get some runs early, because we’ve been struggling a little bit offensively the last few games,” Hall coach Tom Keegan said.
Putnam County 11, Woodland 1 (6 inn.)
Andrew Pyszka, Austin Mattingly and Nicholas Currie each homered Friday as the Panthers cruised to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.
Pyszka finished 5 for 5 with six RBIs and three runs.
Troy Petty was the winning pitcher for PC (22-8, 10-3 TCC), allowing one unearned run on one hit with eight strikeouts and one walk in five innings.
Princeton 10, Newman 1
Matt Lucas was 3 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs Friday to lead the Tigers to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.
Ea Compton went 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, two runs and an RBI for PHS (9-6, 8-4 TRC East), while Wyatt Baker pitched five scoreless innings, allowing two hits, for the win.
Dunlap 10, St. Bede 9
Luke Tunnel went 2 for 3 with three RBIs as the Bruins fell in a nonconference game Friday in Peru.
Brendan Pillion was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for St. Bede (6-18).
Monmouth-Roseville 15, Bureau Valley 10
Sam Wright was 5 for 5 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and a run Friday as the Storm came up short in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Manlius.
Justin Kopp tripled, drove in three runs and scored twice for BV (13-10).
Indian Creek 11, Earlville 1 (DH)
Anthony Towne was 1 for 2 with an RBI as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game Friday in Shabbona.
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14, Fieldcrest 1
Timmy Luckey was 1 for 3 with an RBI as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game Friday in Wenona.
SOFTBALL
La Salle-Peru 11, Sandwich 3
Paige Kirkman went 4 for 4 with two RBIs Friday to help the Cavaliers to an Interstate Eight Conference victory in Sandwich.
Avah Moriarty was 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, Taylor Martyn went 2 for 5 with a triple, three runs and an RBI and Maddy Pangrcic was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.
Chloe Mitchell earned the win for L-P (19-4, 9-2 I8), allowing three unearned runs on four hits with 13 strikeouts and a walk in a complete game.
Princeton 10, Newman 4
Abby Peterson went 3 for 4 with a triple and scored three runs as the Tigresses earned a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.
Mckenzie Hecht went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for PHS (16-4, 9-2 TRC East), while Katie Bates was the winning pitcher, giving up four runs (two earned) on eight hits with nine strikeouts and no walks in seven innings.
Bureau Valley 5, Monmouth-Roseville 1
Darla Kepner was 2 for 2 with a triple and two runs Friday as the Storm won a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Manlius.
Lesleigh Maynard went 3 for 3 and scored a run for BV (12-11), while Madison Smith threw a complete game, allowing one run on eight hits while striking out 11.
Earlville 5, Indian Creek 3
Elizabeth Browder hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Brynn Guelde hit a two-run homer in the seventh to power the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory Friday in Shabbona.
Brooklyn Guelde pitched a complete game for Earlville (9-9, 6-5 LTC), allowing three hits and striking out 12.
At Granville
Putnam County was swept by Woodland in a Tri-County Conference doubleheader Friday, losing 6-3 and 4-2.
Maddie Weger was 2 for 4 with two RBIs in the opener for PC (9-11, 5-9 TCC), while Maggie Richetta was 2 for 2 with a home run, a run and an RBI in the second game..
Somonauk 13, Hall 0
The Red Devils lost a nonconference game Friday.
Marquette 4, Henry-Senachwine 0
The Mallards were no-hit in a Tri-County Conference game Friday in Henry.