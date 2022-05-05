St. Bede softball earns No. 1 seed in sub-sectional

The St. Bede softball team earned a No. 1 seed in its sub-sectional and will play host to a Class 1A Regional.

The Bruins open the postseason at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17 against the winner of No. 8 Amboy at No. 7 Henry-Senachwine, which is at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 16.

No. 5 Putnam County plays host to No. 11 Midland at 4:30 p.m. May 16 with the winner advancing to play No. 4 Peoria Christian at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.

The title game is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21.

Also in 1A, Earlville is a No. 7 seed and will play host to No. 8 Indian Creek in the Newark Regional at 4:30 p.m. May 16 with the winner advancing to paly No. 1 Newark on May 17.

In Class 2A, Princeton is a No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 Riverdale in the Rockridge Regional at 4:30 p.m. May 18. The title game is 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 20.

In the Kewanee Regional, No. 8 Mendota plays at No. 7 Bureau Valley at 4:30 p.m. May 16 with the winner advancing to play No. 2 Erie-Prophetstown on May 17, while No. 11 Hall plays at No. 5 Kewanee on May 16 with the winner moving on to play No. 3 Sherrard on May 18.

Fieldcrest is a No. 8 seed and will play at No. 7 El Paso-Gridley in the IVC Regional on May 16 with the winner playing No. 2 Tremont on May 17.

In baseball, Hall earned a No. 2 seed in its sub-sectional and will paly in the Class 2A Princeton Regional.

No. 6 Princeton will play No. 8 Erie-Prophetstown at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 16 with the winner facing the Red Devils at 4:30 p.m. May 18.

The other semifinal is No. 5 Bureau Valley against No. 3 Riverdale at 4:30 p.m. May 19.

The title game is 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21.

In the Lisle Regional, Mendota is a No. 9 seed and will play host to No. 10 Somonauk at 4:30 p.m. May 16 with the winner facing No. 2 Aurora Central Catholic at 4:30 p.m. May 18.

In the Eureka Regional, No. 11 Deer Creek-Mackinaw will play at No. 10 Fieldcrest at 4:30 p.m. May 16 with the winner playing No. 1 Eureka at 4:30 p.m. May 18.

In Class 1A, Putnam County and Henry-Senachwine earned No. 2 seeds.

In the Somonauk Regional, the Panthers play at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 against the winner of No. 6 Hinckley-Big Rock and No. 9 Indian Creek. The title game is 11 a.m. May 21.

In the Wethersfield Regional, the Mallards play at 4:30 p.m. May 18 against the winner of No. 9 AlWood and No. 10 Stark County. The title game is at 11 a.m. May 21.

In the Marquette Regional, No. 10 Earlville plays at No. 8 St. Bede at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 16 with the winner facing No. 1 Marquette on May 18.