L-P rugby club competes in inaugural season

Members of the Cavalier Rugby Club pose for a photo with players from the Plainfield club after the teams competed in a scrimmage April 10. It was the first scrimmage for the La Salle-Peru club. L-P team members are Brock Turzick, Ty Turzick, Jacob Arthur, Bradley Perez and Drew Roda. The team is coached by Fran Baker and Troy Turzick.