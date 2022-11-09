2022 Election: Putnam County roundup

Putnam County Voters had their final chance to cast their ballots Tuesday as the local polling places were open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the county.

Aside from various federal and state races, voters also had their chance to shape countywide races including the contested Putnam County Sheriff and county board races.

Other races such as County Treasurer and Clerk were run unopposed.

Votes totals will be updated here as they are reported from the Putnam County Clerk’s Office.

All vote totals are considered unofficial and are created from monitoring local county election results.

Putnam County elections for contested county races are as follows as of 8:18 p.m.:

Boedigheimer leads Gonet with a vote count of 889 to 621 with 37.5% precincts reporting for the position of Putnam County Sheriff.

For the five at-large County Board positions the votes totals are as follows with 37.5% precincts reporting:

Steven O. Malavolti (R) - 906

Floyd ‘BJ’ Holocker (D) - 842

Anthony ‘Tony’ Rue (D) - 804

Charles Lenkaitis (D) - 803

Luke Holly (D) - 746

James D. Shurts Jr. (R) - 644

Joseph King (R) - 604

Jaye Debates (R) - 601

Jeffrey R. Purtell (R) - 532

Putnam County elections for uncontested county races are as follows as of 8:18 p.m.:

Tina Dolder (D) has received 1190 for the position of County Clerk and Recorder.

Kevin Kunkel (D) has received 1151 votes for the position of County Treasurer.