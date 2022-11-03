Stage 212 goes for big laughs in ‘Farce of Nature’

What happens when members of the Chicago syndicate descend upon a backwoods fishing lodge that’s already awash in drama? Big laughs ensue, of course.

Stage 212 in La Salle goes for belly laughs in “Farce of Nature,” premiering Nov. 11. The comedy by playwrights Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten was supposed to have graced the La Salle stage back in 2020 and, well, we all know what happened.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Wanelle Wilburn, played by Cyndy Bruch, and Gene Wilburn, played by Larry Kelsey, rehearse a scene in "Farce of Nature" at Stage 212 in La Salle on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Scott Anderson)

Stage 212′s board sat down, wondered what to offer in the company’s bounce-back year and decided laughter was the best medicine on the heels of the pandemic.

“It is a funny show,” director Greg Tullis said. “There are some delightful characters in this and just some real action moments throughout it, as well.”

The comic setting is the Reel ‘Em Inn, a down-on-its-luck fishing lodge that’s trying to reboot its business model – and this amid plenty of romantic hijinks – when a few mob figures surface and make things even more complicated.

Stage 212 did a little fishing of its own and reeled in Tullis, an accomplished director from Engle Lane Theatre in Streator, when Zoe Peshel, tabbed to direct “Farce of Nature” back in 2020, was unavailable this season.

“I haven’t done any theater since 2018,” Tullis said, “and they kind of approached me with the sense of, ‘You need to get back involved and we have this production we thought would be fun.’

“I read the script and I agreed with them.”

Tullis won’t be the only unfamiliar name for Illinois Valley audiences. Tullis, producer Tracy Daugherty and assistant director Jennifer Rexius cast a few Stage 212 veterans but also several amateurs who nonetheless flashed during auditions.

Working with newcomers “has been a bit of a challenge,” Tullis allowed, but he’s been delighted with their hunger and fresh approach to stagecraft.

Among the new faces is Amber Skinner, cast as Jenna Sealy, who not only is making her Stage 212 debut but hasn’t performed since high school while “doing the mom thing.”

“It’s been less challenging than I expected, honestly,” Skinner said of breaking a long hiatus from the stage. “Perhaps I just got lucky with the right-size part, but it’s just been a lot of fun.”

Sangita Allen made her Stage 212 debut with a small part in “Into the Woods,” but now is getting a crash course in line memorization and stage blocking as mob wife Lola Barbosa. She’s gotten the hang of it, though, helped along by the sheer enjoyment of playing a big-city gun moll trying, unsuccessfully, to blend into the deep south.

“I stand out like a sore thumb in this town,” Allen laughed, “and that’s pretty fun.”

Audiences will instantly recognize the actor portraying Allen’s on-stage husband, Sonny Barbosa. Scott Harl recently made his stage debut as the mayor (a real stretch, right?) in “Unnecessary Farce.” Harl said he couldn’t resist the challenge of switching gears and playing somebody on the other side of the law.

“I had such a good time helping people enjoy themselves,” Harl said, “I decided I needed to do it again.”

Rounding out the ensemble cast are Cyndy Bruch as Wanelle Wilburn, Larry Kelsey as D. Gene Wilburn, Karen Leifheit as Maxine Suggs, Cleetus Friedman as Carmine DeLuca and Justin Choi as Ty Wilburn. Assistant director Rexius also plays Roxanne Thorne.

Aiding the production staff are costumer R. J. Newell, prop coordinator Kathy Heenan, lighting designer and operator Yvette Lucas and sound operator Andrew Paden.

“Farce of Nature” will be presented Nov. 11-13 and 18-20 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. except Sunday matinees, which begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 each and may be purchased by visiting the box office 4-6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during the same hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org. Stage 212 will follow IDPH guidelines for Phase 5.

“Farce of Nature” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service Inc., New York.