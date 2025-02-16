NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: La Salle-Peru’s Anna Ricci

Anna Ricci played a big role in the La Salle-Peru girls bowling team’s success last week as she helped the Cavaliers to titles at the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament and the Dixon Regional.

Ricci placed second in the conference tournament with a 1,213 six-game series and rolled a 1,163 to finish seventh in the regional.

“Anna has been our rock all season,” L-P coach Aaron Guenther said. “Her cool and calm demeanor is a steadying force for our team as we can always count on her to be consistent and reliable. This past week, Anna once again proved why she’s one of the leaders on the team, performing at a consistently high level and guiding our team to a fourth consecutive conference title and third consecutive regional title, all in one week.”

For her performance, Ricci was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Ricci answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start bowling and how did you get into it?

Ricci: I started bowling when I was 5 years old through a YMCA program with my siblings and I have been bowling ever since.

What do you enjoy about bowling?

Ricci: I enjoy the way that bowling can be both a team and individual sport and also that it is a sport that can be done throughout your life.

What makes you a good bowler?

Ricci: I’m a good listener and I accept help. I want to keep learning and I’m good at moving on after a bad shot or frame.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Ricci: My favorite memory is going to state with my team two years ago.

Do you have any prematch rituals or superstitions?

Ricci: I just take time to calm myself down and get focused on the task at hand.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Ricci: I would go to Australia. I’ve always thought it would be an interesting place to visit. I also really like animals and there are so many unique and interesting animals in Australia.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Ricci: Double chocolate muffins. I have them every year on my birthday.

What is your most played song recently?

Ricci: ‘Thunder’ by Imagine Dragons.

What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Ricci: I love the ‘Star Wars’ movies.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Ricci: I’m very proud of what I’ve accomplished. I hope to continue to learn and improve on my game.