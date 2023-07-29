Peru restaurant set to open in early August

A new pancake house that serves American-style favorites and offers live entertainment plans to open in early August in Peru.

Annie’s Restaurant and Pancake House is opening at the former Mark Allen’s American Kitchen, 1402 Peoria St. Mark Allen’s closed in February 2022.

Annie Basa, who is the owner of the new restaurant, said she is looking forward to the community seeing what it has to offer. This will be Annie’s second location, the first is located at 154 W. Northwest Highway in Palatine.

“We offer different kinds of food than other people and people are really excited,” she said. “People pass by and they ask when we are open.”

Annie’s will offer a variety of menu items including nachos, chicken salad sandwiches, hamburgers, and of course pancakes. There is a selection of wines, beers and specialty cocktails, as well.

“We serve a different menu during our dinner time, which includes lobsters, steaks, salmon and others,” Basa said. “You will love our breakfast and lunch menu with different kinds of pancakes. We also have some menus for seniors who are observant of calorie intake.”

Basa said the restaurant plans to invite seniors every month for a free breakfast starting in September to give back to the community.

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said the city always loves to have small businesses open in the community.

“This is something unique and different that draws other people in from other communities,” Kolowski said. “I think what they have done cosmetically with the building on Peoria Street looks absolutely amazing.”

Annie’s will offer live entertainment over the weekend. Friday will be karaoke nights with live performances on Saturday’s.

“They sing 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and you will surely enjoy a night of great music,” Basa said. “Our entertainers sing a variety of songs, from Elvis Presley, Beatles, Bee Gees, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Motown and many more. Guests can dance too while the singers perform.”

For more information visit Annie’s Facebook page.