August 12, 2023
Shaw Local
IVCC to offer late registration for fall classes

Students can enroll in courses until the 2nd meeting

By Shaw Local News Network
Students attend the first day of class at Illinois Valley Community College on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 in Oglesby.

Illinois Valley Community College will again offer a late registration option for fall classes, Vice President for Student Services Mark Grzybowski said Friday.

“To support students as they prepare for the new semester, we will allow them to enroll in courses up until the second class meeting,” Grzybowski said. “Essentially, students will be allowed to miss one class and still be able to register.”

This option is available for day, evening, online and blended courses, with some program exceptions. Exceptions are for nursing, welding, real estate, emergency medical services, dental assisting, medical assisting, certified nursing assisting, late start sections, second 8-week sections, short-term sections and dual-credit/dual enrollment courses.

Classes begin Wednesday, Aug. 16. For registration questions, contact an IVCC counselor at 815-224-0360.