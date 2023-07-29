Pistol Shrimp lose to Hoots in 10 innings

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored two runs in the eighth inning to tie the game, but the O’Fallon Hoots scored three in the top of the 10th to win 8-5 Friday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

The Hoots struck first with two runs in the top of the second, and the Shrimp responded with a run in their half of the inning on an RBI single by Isaiah Hart.

O’Fallon scored three more runs in the third, and once again the Shrimp responded with one in their half on a solo homer by Ryan Bakes.

The Shrimp closed the gap to 5-3 when Ryan’s brother Brayden hit a solo homer of his own in the fifth.

Hart got in on the power barrage with a two-run shot in the eighth inning to tie the game.

However, in the 10th, Tyler Ferguson hit an RBI single and Chase Beattie blasted a two-run homer to lift the Hoots to victory.

Hart finished 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a run scored for the Shrimp (24-25).

Justin Rios took the loss in relief as he allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out five batters and walking none in three innings.

THURSDAY RESULTS

Pistol Shrimp 2-10, Clinton LumberKings 1-4: The Shrimp swept the LumberKings in a doubleheader in Clinton, Iowa, winning 2-1 and 10-4.

In the opener, Louis Perona drove in both runs for the Shrimp, while Jake Ferguson scored both.

In the third inning, Ferguson singled, moved to second on an error and advanced to third on a failed pickoff attempt before scoring on Perona’s fielder’s choice.

In the fifth, Ferguson led off with a walk and Perona drove him in with a two-out single.

Joey Cecola earned the win as he gave up one earned run on three hits with four strikeouts and no walks in four innings. Sebastian Gonzalez pitched three scoreless innings for the save, giving up one hit with four strikeouts and one walk.

In the second game, the Shrimp (24-24, 12-9 second half) scored two runs in the second and one in the third before breaking the game open with a seven-run seventh.

In the seventh, Xander Silken hit an RBI double, Logan Gregorio hit a two-run single, Zach Lane ripped a three-RBI triple and scored on a single by Christian Graves.

Jason Shanner earned the win in relief, giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks in five innings.