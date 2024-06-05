Oglesby library to begin summer reading program June 10

Oglesby Public Library’s Summer Reading program, “Take 20 and Get Wild About Reading,” begins Monday, June 10.

Youth ages 3-12 may participate in the challenge of reading 20 minutes, 20 days in June and again in July. Tracking calendars and weekly incentives will be provided by the library, 111 S. Woodland Ave. All camps, programs and events are free. Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult while at the library. Registrations are made by calling the library at 815-883-3619 or stopping by the desk.

Other events at the library this month include:

“Doggie Tales” will be 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 18 and 25. Children ages 3-12 take turns reading to Lila, Ruby or Frieda, certified therapy dogs. Registration required.

Summer Zen Camps, for youth ages 5 and up, will be 1:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 18 and 25. Register by calling 815-224-0889, the library at 815-883-3619 or emailing beth5@illinois.edu .

”Drop in Mystery Masked Reader” hour will be 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 19, and 26. Participants guess which Oglesby Public School District teachers are the mystery readers.

Toddler Time resumes at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, June 13 This weekly drop-in class for ages 1-3 is an interactive class with stories, songs, bubbles, fingerplays, scarves, parachute play, among other activities. Siblings are invited to attend. Caregivers can stay after class and visit while children enjoy playing.

Let’s Create, hosted by Elaine, is at 6 p.m. June 11. Adult participants will create an interior wall or door hanger customizable. Suggested donation of $6 defrays supply costs. Registration required.

Not Your Mother’s Book Club is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 17. This month’s book is “Sometimes I Lie” by Alice Feeney. New members may join.

OSF On Call will provide drop-in free glucose and cholesterol screenings, (recommended 8 to 12 hour fast) blood pressure checks and health care navigation support from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 26.

Save the date: At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, “The Zoo Comes to You” will visit with animal exhibits and presentations by Incrediblebats, Inc. This is a family-friendly program. Young children must remain with a responsible adult.