Tyler Dorsch hits walk-off homer in 10th to lift Pistol Shrimp over Bees

Tyler Dorsch launched a solo home run in the bottom of the 10th inning Wednesday to lift the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp to an 8-7 walk-off victory over the Burlington Bees at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

The Shrimp trailed 7-6 entering the bottom of the 10th but tied it on a sacrifice fly by Lucas Smith before Dorsch’s homer.

The Bees led 5-1 after scoring three runs in the top of the seventh, but the Shrimp started to rally with two runs in the bottom half on back-to-back RBI doubles by Dorsch and Ryan Niedzwiedz.

Kyle Gibson hit a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game at 5 and each team scored a run in the ninth to send it to extra innings.

Dorsch and Gibson each finished 2 for 6. Dorsch had two runs and two RBIs, while Gibson finished with two RBIs.

Niedzwiedz and Nick Weaver each were 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

Taylor Waldron, an Ottawa native and Marquette graduate, started and got a no decision, allowing two unearned runs on four hits while striking out eight batters and walking none in six innings.

Andrew Ressler earned the win with three innings of relief, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

The Shrimp (5-3) and Bees (2-4) play again Thursday in Burlington, Iowa.