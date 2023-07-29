2023-2024 Pletsch Charitable Trust Scholarship winners announced

The Elmer and Adolph Pletsch Charitable Trust Scholarship Committee announced the recipients of the Pletsch Charitable Trust Scholarship for the 2023-2024 school year.

Mikenna Boyd, Molly Boyd, Emily Bruch, Adam Currie, Nicholas Currie, Lauren Faletti, Linzee Fay, Nicholas Mattern, Ausin Mattingly, Molly Miller, Eli Postula, Renae Ramey, Paityn Skinner, Jaidin Trone, Jacob Weisbrock, and Lucas Weisbrock are the 2023-24 scholarship winners.

Each year the Pletsch Charitable Trust awards scholarships to graduates of Putnam County High School who are pursuing undergraduate degrees in agricultural related fields. This year, the trust award more than $170,000 in scholarships.

Lifelong farmers in Putnam County, Elmer and Adolph Pletsch wanted to ensure that there were funds available for Putnam County High School graduates pursuing agricultural related studies and trades. Since its establishment in 2012, the Pletsch Charitable Trust has awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarships to qualified Putnam County High School graduates.