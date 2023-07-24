Boy, 12, critically injured in off-road vehicle near La Salle

A 12-year-old boy was critically injured when an off-road vehicle overturned Sunday evening on a trail near the junction of Interstates 80 and 39 near La Salle.

Utica EMS said the boy was one of five passengers in a Polaris Ranger, a UTV with seating for two, when the rollover crash occurred at about 7 p.m. on a trail along East Sixth Road in La Salle.

All occupants were injured but the 12-year-old had leg and head injuries Utica Assistant Fire Chief Drew Partain described as “very serious, but should be survivable.” The boy was flown to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. A condition report was not available and a report from the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office was pending.

Partain said there is a misperception a UTV, which has a cab and seat belts, is safer than an all-terrain vehicle. Helmets are needed and were not worn in this case, he said.