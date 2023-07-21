Mendota High School names assistant principal

Mendota High School chose from within to fill the role of assistant principal.

Nicole Cromwell will succeed Joe Masini, who is now taking on the duties of principal. Cromwell has been a science teacher at Mendota High School.

“I am excited about the opportunity to step into the new role of assistant principal, as it allows me to serve students in a different capacity and make a positive impact on their educational journey,” Cromwell said.

“Ms. Cromwell has experience managing and working in the business sector for several years as a chemist.” said Mendota High School Superintendent Denise Aughenbaugh.

Cromwell has spent 16 years in education, teaching middle school through high school.