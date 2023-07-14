EDC-NCI names new director of business development

Laura Walker, a strategic development professional, with experience in communities across the United States, has been named the new director of business development for the Economic Development Corporation of North Central Illinois.

The economic development group works with communities in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties.

Walker has 14 years of experience in strategic planning, with a focus on project development and implementation in both the municipal and non-profit sectors. At EDC-NCI she will work towards attracting new companies, capital investments and additional jobs to the North Central Illinois region.

“With access to available sites, multiple modes of transportation and a diverse base of educational opportunities, North Central Illinois is strategically positioned for business development and implementation,” Walker said. “I am looking forward to working with new businesses, partners, stakeholders and investors to grow our economy and increase job opportunities throughout the region.”

Prior to working with EDC-NCI, Walker was the Cultural Arts and Sciences Division head for the city of Ocala, Florida. While there, she worked with partners, businesses and elected officials on development and implementation of a 10-year strategic plan, coordinating projects across public-private sectors throughout the city. Prior to her position in Ocala, she served as AIC Federal Programs manager for the city of Salem, Oregon and community development coordinator for the city of Evansville, Indiana. She has served as liaison to the Evansville Port Authority, Northwest Association of Community Development Managers, Ocala Municipal Arts Commission, and various boards related to housing, infrastructure and social services.

Walker has a master’s degree in liberal studies and a bachelors in liberal arts from the University of Southern Indiana. She holds certificates in Project Management, Financial Management, Federal Labor Standards, HUD Programs, Lead RRP and Emergency Management. She is a native Midwesterner.

The EDC-NCI primary focus is to promote the region for new industrial and manufacturing businesses.

“Laura has an extensive economic development background throughout the U.S., and she will add a new perspective as new resident to the area,” said Gina Czubachowski, executive director of EDC-NCI. “I am excited to work with Laura, who is will add new skills to the organization. The Midwest is home to Laura and I believe our local economic developers and property owners will connect with her quickly.”

Go to www.northcentralillinois.org or call 815-224-0645 to learn more information about the group.