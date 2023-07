Granville United Church of Christ will hold vacation bible school from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 24, 25 and 26 at the Shelter House located in Hopkins Park in Granville.

This year’s theme is “Food Fight” and the events will feature story time, crafts, games and refreshments each evening.

All are welcome to join and contact Pastor Ron at 815-339-2305 for additional information or for questions.