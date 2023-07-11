Pistol Shrimp’s Jake Zitella drafted by New York Mets

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp infielder Jake Zitella was selected by the New York Mets in the 16th round of the Major League Baseball draft Tuesday.
Zitella, a 2023 St. Charles East graduate, played in 10 games with the Shrimp. He hit .216 (8 for 37) with a .286 on-base percentage. He hit three doubles, scored five runs and drove in three runs.
As a senior at St. Charles East this spring, Zitella hit .484 with a .570 on-base percentage with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 39 RBIs in helping the Saints to a regional title.
Zitella is the fifth Pistol Shrimp player to be drafted since the team’s inaugural season in 2019, including four who have played for the team since it moved to Peru in 2021.
Last summer, Noah Schultz was taken in the first round by the White Sox, Luke Adams was selected in the 12th round by the Milwaukee Brewers, and Keshawn Ogans was picked in the 20th round by the Atlanta Braves.
Finn Del Bonta-Smith, who played for the Shrimp when they were located in Lisle, was drafted in the 22nd round by the Colorado Rockies in 2019.