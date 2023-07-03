Pocket of Blessings Ministry invites educators to annual teacher prayer July 18

The Pocket of Blessings Ministry invites all local administrators, teachers, assistants and school staff to the second annual Teacher Prayer and Blessing event from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the Princeton Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 20018 County Road. 1950 N. in Princeton.

The event will include a continental breakfast followed by a short time of prayer and blessing for the attendees.

The group also will hand out goodies as a thank you for all the that the teachers and staff do.

Those those would like to attend the event are encouraged to send a message to pocketofblessings2019@yahoo.com to ensure that enough food and goodies are provided.