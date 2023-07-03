July 03, 2023
Pocket of Blessings Ministry invites educators to annual teacher prayer July 18

Event will be from 9 to 9:30 a.m. in Princeton

By Shaw Local News Network
The Pocket of Blessings Ministry invites all local administrators, teachers, assistants and school staff to the second annual Teacher Prayer and Blessing event from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the Princeton Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 20018 County Road. 1950 N. in Princeton.

The event will include a continental breakfast followed by a short time of prayer and blessing for the attendees.

The group also will hand out goodies as a thank you for all the that the teachers and staff do.

Those those would like to attend the event are encouraged to send a message to pocketofblessings2019@yahoo.com to ensure that enough food and goodies are provided.