Princeton Community Band to perform July 2 at Soldiers and Sailors Park

The Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann Lusher, will present a patriotic concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 2, in Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

The concert will feature soloist Gavin Kestner from Festival 56 who will be singing Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Some Enchanted Evening.”

Other concert selections include “America the Beautiful,” “Washington Post March,” “1812 Overture” and “God Bless America.”

Lex Poppins and Jim Dunn of the Bureau County Historical Society will share readings during the event.

Veterans and military personnel will also be saluted as the evening will end with the playing of “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”

This concert is free to attend and all donations are gratefully accepted. Refreshments will be provided by the Lions Club. Lawn chairs are suggested.

In the case of rain, the concert will be held in Pannebaker Gymnasium at Logan Junior High School. Use the west entrance.