Parkinson’s support group moves meetings to Utica

The Parkinson’s Support Group that met every first Monday of the month at St. Margaret’s hospital in Spring Valley will now be meeting at the Utica Fire Protection District Meeting Room on Route 178.

The meetings will be 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month. The next meeting is scheduled Monday, July 3, with speaker Lindsey Nordstrom. She is a board certified clinical specialist in geriatric physical therapy who will be talking about how exercise can slow the progression of Parkinson’s and the benefits of the LSVT Big Program, which is a one-on-one treatment created to help people with Parkinson’s disease.

The fire station is located just south of Casey’s General Store near the roundabout. Parking and entrance is behind the fire station. Refreshments will be served, compliments of Casey’s.

Spouses, caregivers, family and friends are welcome to attend. Call Sue at 815-434-7114 with any questions.